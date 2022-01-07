Small business grants and electricity rate relief announced for Ontarians

To lessen the financial anxiety for Ontario residents, the Ontario government announced that they are providing some relief for small businesses and people impacted by the current public health measures. The government is introducing a $10,000 small business grant for eligible businesses that are subject to closures under the modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen and is providing additional electricity-rate relief for businesses, as well as workers and families spending more time at home.

To support workers and businesses, the government is announcing an Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant for small businesses that are subject to closure under the modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen. The grant will provide eligible small businesses with a grant payment of $10,000.

Eligible small businesses include:

Restaurants and bars;

Facilities for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities (including fitness centres and gyms);

Performing arts and cinemas;

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions;

Meeting or event spaces;

Tour and guide services;

Conference centres and convention centres;

Driving instruction for individuals; and

Before- and after- school programs.

“Our government understands that public health measures needed to blunt the spread of the Omicron variant are impacting the lives and livelihoods of small businesses, workers and families across Ontario,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance.

Eligible businesses that qualified for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant and that are subject to closure will be pre-screened to verify eligibility and will not need to apply to the new program. Newly established and newly eligible small businesses will need to apply once the application portal opens in the coming weeks. Small businesses that qualify can expect to receive their payment in February.

The Ontario government is also providing electricity-rate relief to support small businesses, as well as workers and families in the province-wide modified Step Two Roadmap. For 21 days starting at 12:01 am on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, electricity prices will be set 24 hours a day at the current off-peak rate of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The off-peak rate will apply automatically to residential, small businesses and farms who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility and will benefit customers on both Time-of-Use and Tiered rate plans.

Further, online applications for the previously-announced Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program will open on January 18. This program will provide eligible businesses that are required to close or reduce capacity with rebate payments for up to 100 per cent of the property tax and energy costs they incur while subject to public health measures in response to the Omicron variant.

Eligible businesses required to close for indoor activities, such as restaurants and gyms, will receive a rebate payment equivalent to 100 per cent of their costs. Those required to reduce capacity to 50 per cent, such as smaller retail stores, will receive a rebate payment equivalent to 50 per cent of their costs. A complete list of eligible businesses will be provided prior to the launch of the application portal.

The government is also improving cash flows for Ontario businesses by providing up to $7.5 billion through a six-month interest- and penalty-free period starting January 1, 2022 for Ontario businesses to make payments for most provincially administered taxes. The Ontario government has called on the federal government to match provincial tax deferral efforts by allowing small businesses to defer their HST remittances for a period of six months.

Rocco Rossi, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce said on today’s announcement, “We welcome new supports announced today by the Ontario government and their responsiveness to our feedback. However, we are deeply concerned about those businesses that will be left behind. On the one hand, the grant is too narrow as it only applies to businesses that were required to fully close. It misses those that are at limited capacity or those losing revenue as a result of restrictions affecting their clients (such as food service suppliers). On the other hand, the electricity subsidy is too broad as it will largely benefit ratepayers that are not impacted by current restrictions.”