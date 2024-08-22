Smooth rolling at the Goulbourn Lawn Bowling Club’s Wildpine Residence Pairs Tournament

The bowls were rolling smoothly on the freshly groomed greens at the Goulbourn Lawn Bowling Club for the inaugural Wildpine Residence Pairs Tournament held on August 22, 2024. The twelve teams participating rolled their bowls to close proximity to the jack ensuring that one or more of their bowls were closer than those of their opponents. Albeit the games are more friendly than competitive, everyone plays as passionately as players do in all sports.

The twelve teams participating in the first-time tournament represented several lawn bowling clubs from the area including – Nepean, Almonte, Highland Park and Elmdale, as well as teams from the host club, Goulbourn.

(Shari Clancy, Wildpine Residence Marketing Manager, presents the Wildpine tournament trophy to the winning pair, Christine Conway and Dean Chamberlin of the Nepean Lawn Bowling Club, on August 22, 2024. Photo: Wayne Harding)

Team members, Christine Conway and Dean Chamberlin, of the Nepean Lawn Bowling Club were definitely on a roll, winning the tournament. They were presented with the tournament trophy by Shari Clancy, the marketing manager at Wildpine Residence.

Not to be left behind, Robert Allen and Marg Sutton of the Highland Park club also won with the high 2-game score, with Sheila and Bill Rogers of the Nepean club placing for the 2nd highest 2-game score. Winning the high 1-game score went to David and Sandra Jefferies of the Almonte club.

With awards having been presented, Michael Clarke, President of the Goulbourn club extended an invitation to the staff and residents of Wildpine Residence to visit the club and try the sport. Michael noted, “that lawn bowling is a great activity for seniors wishing to stay active and the club is a very friendly place to play”.

For more information on the Goulbourn Lawn Bowling Club, visit their website at www.goulbournlawnbowlingclub.com. The Club also has a Facebook page you can follow.