Splits and Giggles stand up comedy show coming to Amberwood Lounge & Eatery (ALE)

Tamara Scarowsky is a family law lawyer and chair of the Board of Directors of Collaborative Divorce Ottawa (CDO), a not-for-profit professional association. On June 9th, CDO is bringing Splits & Giggles an evening of comedy about family dynamics, single parenting and starting over to Stittsville.

Tamara tells Stittsville Central that, “divorce and separation rates have increased sharply since the pandemic, Ottawa family law litigators are turning new clients away, and our family court has huge backlogs. This does not seem a laughing matter, but sometimes in the midst of challenging times, you just have to find some humour!”

For that reason, on June 9th, CDO made the decision to share some humour by hosting an in-person comedy charity show at Amberwood Lounge and Eatery (ALE) in Stittsville. The comedy show will feature awesome comics including Rachelle Elie, Rob Ross and Ron Josal. The show will be hosted by Rachelle Elie, with a pre-show by Johnny Vegas. Other performers will include Janelle Niles, Lorenzo Patino and Ceilidh Henderson.

CDO felt that the show name should reflect the situation, bringing the humorous side to the any break-up situation to the forefront, so came up with “Splits & Giggles: A Comedy Show About Divorce and Starting Over”.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Parents’ Lifeline of Eastern Ontario (PLEO), a charity that helps parents of children with mental health challenges. Donations will be accepted at the evening event or you can visit the website.

Tamara shared, “by hosting this event, we are hoping to raise awareness about the collaborative divorce process, which is a structured negotiation process that helps a separating couple plan their family’s future without resorting to the adversarial approach. The goal is not so much to get people to come to the event itself (which would also be great!), but rather, to use the event as a springboard to start the important conversations about the collaborative divorce process and how it could help people. It is a really innovative approach, and is not as well-known as it should be!”

Splits & Giggles takes place on Thursday, June 9, with the doors opening at 6:00pm and showtime at 7:30pm. The tickets are $32 for the show – add dinner for $15. Gluten free and vegan options are available. Beverages are sold separately. There will also be a Silent Auction and Door Prizes!

Tickets can be purchased at https://collaborativedivorceottawa.ca/en/event/splits-and-giggles-comedy-show/.