SPONSORED: For Rent – Stittsville – 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1500 sq ft unit in raised bungalow duplex

This rental unit is located at 33 Cloverloft Court in Stittsville, Ontario. The neighbourhood is identified by the City as one of Stittsville’s few 15-minute walkable neighourhoods. The location is within walking distance to most amenities such as bus routes, schools, grocery stores, access to highway, banks, parks and more. Excellent location! The monthly rent is $2,100 + utilities. January will be rent free with the payment of first (February) and the last month’s rent. If interested please call 613-836-3005 Ext.7 or E-mail pbc@pbcsweetnam.com.
Amenities:
- FREE driveway parking included for up to 3 vehicles
- SPACIOUS back yard – backing onto Poole Creek
- Pet friendly (some restrictions apply)
- Lower level of raised bungalow duplex with good sized windows
- Built in 2019, PRIVATE entrance, one year lease, unfurnished
- Suite has its own heating, central air conditioning and ventilation
- Lift chair for 7 steps to access unit negotiable
- Non-smoking unit
- In-suite laundry
- Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with shower
- Lots of interior storage as well as exclusive use of an outdoor storage shed (10’x10’)
- Equipped with 5 major appliances plus microwave
- Sub-metering for hydro and water will be coming soon! Until then, hydro and water are charged on a 60%/40% basis (40% for lower unit)
- Snow plowing and grass cutting $50/month
- Heating is charged on a direct-use basis by Enbridge (metered separately)
- Photos may be viewed at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iUFCSApEO86Ed65affxOPNoacTw64roM?usp=s haring
- Walk-through recording available for viewing at: https://youtu.be/-TKCQsul09U and was videoed prior to shed installation and lawn sod laid.
- Upper unit is currently occupied by 2 quiet adults
If interested please call 613-836-3005 Ext.7 or E-mail pbc@pbcsweetnam.com.
