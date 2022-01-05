SPONSORED: For Rent – Stittsville – 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1500 sq ft unit in raised bungalow duplex

This rental unit is located at 33 Cloverloft Court in Stittsville, Ontario. The neighbourhood is identified by the City as one of Stittsville’s few 15-minute walkable neighourhoods. The location is within walking distance to most amenities such as bus routes, schools, grocery stores, access to highway, banks, parks and more. Excellent location! The monthly rent is $2,100 + utilities. January will be rent free with the payment of first (February) and the last month’s rent. If interested please call 613-836-3005 Ext.7 or E-mail pbc@pbcsweetnam.com.

(The kitchen area at 33 Cloverloft Court in Stittsville. Photo: provided)

Amenities:

FREE driveway parking included for up to 3 vehicles

SPACIOUS back yard – backing onto Poole Creek

Pet friendly (some restrictions apply)

Lower level of raised bungalow duplex with good sized windows

Built in 2019, PRIVATE entrance, one year lease, unfurnished

Suite has its own heating, central air conditioning and ventilation

Lift chair for 7 steps to access unit negotiable

Non-smoking unit

In-suite laundry

Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with shower

Lots of interior storage as well as exclusive use of an outdoor storage shed (10’x10’)

Equipped with 5 major appliances plus microwave

Sub-metering for hydro and water will be coming soon! Until then, hydro and water are charged on a 60%/40% basis (40% for lower unit)

Snow plowing and grass cutting $50/month

Heating is charged on a direct-use basis by Enbridge (metered separately)

Photos may be viewed at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iUFCSApEO86Ed65affxOPNoacTw64roM?usp=s haring

Walk-through recording available for viewing at: https://youtu.be/-TKCQsul09U and was videoed prior to shed installation and lawn sod laid.

Upper unit is currently occupied by 2 quiet adults

If interested please call 613-836-3005 Ext.7 or E-mail pbc@pbcsweetnam.com.

