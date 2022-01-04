St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church is home to the Stittsville Tae Kwon Do School

(St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Stittsville has been home to the Stittsville Tae Kwon Do School since 2007. Watercolour by Perpetua Quigley)

At this time of year before COVID, the Stittsville Tae Kwon Do School hosted incredible holiday pot luck buffets for its members. The Presbytery is a gracious landlord who often gifted the school with a cake for the celebrations. The hall holds wonderful memories for three generations in our family.

Main’s Sanctuary

indomitable spirit

community hall

Alexander Grove bordered by Poole Creek, Main St and Andrew Alexander Circle, Stittsville is named to commemorate farmer Andrew Alexander who sold a parcel of his land to establish St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church which celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2021 dating back to 1821. Over two centuries the sanctuary’s ministers and carpenters supervised transformations to keep pace with its growing congregation and community.

The community hall which holds a well-appointed kitchen and stage hosts community socials and Stittsville Tae Kwon Do School since 2007 where its students learn martial arts and tenants of courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit. The values of accessibility and inclusion are shared by the congregation of communities in the sanctuary and the hall.