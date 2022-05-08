On Saturday, June 4, motorcycles will rev their engines to raise funds for the fight against prostate cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer among Canadian men. Riders and supporters from the Ottawa region will come together to take part in the first in-person ride in two years. Due to the size of our Ride and the current planning limitations, we are moving out of the downtown core this year to Kanata.

After 2 years of riding alone or in small groups, the Motorcycle Ride for Dad is back with a group ride and festivities. You don’t need to be a motorcycle rider to help in the fight against prostate cancer – non-riders can volunteer, pledge a rider, raise their own pledges as a champion, or just come out along the route and cheer on the riders!

The Annual Poker Ride will visit 5 locations receiving a playing card to complete their poker hand. With the new starting location at 373 Legget Drive in Kanata, the Poker Run will depart at 10:00am and includes stops in Almonte, Smiths Falls, and Spencerville, wrapping up at the final destination in Winchester.

The registration early-bird fee is $40 and on Ride Day, $50. The following are the dates, times and location to register:

Thursday, May 12, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Wheelsport Ottawa at 1390 Youville Dr, Orleans

Saturday, May 14, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Kanata Honda

Saturday, May 21, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Foodland at 12015 Main St, Winchester

The Ride will move through the Ottawa region, beginning in Kanata and riding west into the valley. It will involve a poker run, prizes for participants, and the first 2,000 registered riders receive lunch at the final destination in Winchester. Food vendors await and the riders will have a variety of meal choices available. There will also be a live band and a silent auction with contributions from community members and local businesses. Whether you choose to participate as a rider, a champion, or a supporter – know that you will be helping them keep families together longer and supporting this great cause.

There are a number of prizes to be won:

Best Poker Hand: $2,500 gift certificate from Freedom Harley-Davidson of Ottawa – can be used for a purchase of a new or used motorcycle, in-store merchandise or service.

$2,500 gift certificate from Freedom Harley-Davidson of Ottawa – can be used for a purchase of a new or used motorcycle, in-store merchandise or service. Random Draw: $500 Gift Card from Hometown Sports Grill – random draw from all registered participants.

$500 Gift Card from Hometown Sports Grill – random draw from all registered participants. Top Fundraising Team: The team with the most funds raised will receive 10 vouchers, each with a value of $150, towards any Brew Donkey Tour this season!

The Motorcycle Ride For Dad raises funds to support critical awareness messaging and ground-breaking research. Although prostate cancer attacks men, it affects women and the whole family too. The Ride For Dad urges men over 40 to ask their doctor for a simple PSA blood test. Early detection is key.

Since its beginnings in Ottawa in 2000, Ride for Dad has raised over $37 million dollars for prostate cancer research and awareness. Now active in 26 cities across Canada, all proceeds go to the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation, where they go towards awareness and funding research into improved diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, and benefiting the communities where funds are raised.

To register for the Ottawa Motorcycle Ride For Dad on Saturday, June 4th, to donate, or for more information, visit www.ridefordad.ca and join the fight against prostate cancer.