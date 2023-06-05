Station 81 firefighters battle large Stittsville house fire on Poplarwood Avenue

(Poplarwood Avenue was the location of a large house fire on June 5, 2023 in the Rideau-Jock Ward 21 area on the outskirts of Stittsville. With no access to fire hydrants, Ottawa Fire quickly set-up a water shuttle system for the tanker trucks. Photos: Ottawa Fire)

At approximately 14:47, the Ottawa Fire Services Communications Division received multiple 911 reporting a single family home on Poplarwood Avenue was fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

Due to the amount of 911 calls coming in and the smoke visible from a distance by responding crews, a “working fire” was declared to dispatch additional resources to the scene.

The first Ottawa Fire Services vehicle arrived on scene four minutes after being dispatched to the call and confirmed the single storey detached home had heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. This home is in an area of the city with no hydrants so a water shuttle system was set up to use our tanker trucks to bring water in from a water source.

Firefighters had to deal with multiple hazards on scene including live hydro wires and propane tanks along one of the walls of the home.

A rehabilitation sector was set up for Firefighters to rotate in and out of while battling the fire.

Victim services was requested for one adult.

The fire was declared “under control” at 16:42. An investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Fire crews are still on scene at this time locating and extinguishing hot spots.

Pictures and video from the scene courtesy of the Ottawa Fire Services: https://twitter.com/OttFire/status/1665808676026830848