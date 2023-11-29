Stay safe and know how to protect your vehicle

With the recent rise in vehicle thefts across the city, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) reminds residents to remain vigilant, stay safe, and safeguard their vehicles to avoid being a victim of vehicle theft.

This year, the police have received reports of the thefts of over 1,200 vehicles, occurring in various neighbourhoods across Ottawa. This month alone, 85 vehicle theft reports were filed. There have been 104 vehicles stolen from the Stittsville/Kanata area so far this year.

The OPS continues to work with municipal, provincial, and federal governments and partners to disrupt these criminal organizations. To counter the startling rise in this crime trend, OPS experts have trained patrol officers on the current trends, technologies, and methods required to intercept thefts in progress.

OPS frontline patrol has made more than 80 arrests this year and recovered 315 stolen vehicles. District investigators have been successful in their prosecutions and will continue to hold offenders accountable in the court of law.

Late model luxury SUVs and light trucks continue to be targets of theft in Ottawa, but vehicle theft trends are not limited to Lexus/Toyota products. Newer models of the Toyota RAV4, Honda CRV, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford F-Series trucks (higher trim level), and all makes and models of vehicles equipped with a proximity key (i.e., push-button start) have also been targeted by thieves. The province of Quebec and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have seen an increase in vehicle thefts as well.

Thieves in Ottawa have recently been arrested with weapons in their possession, which they use to intimidate vehicle owners who catch them in the act. Weapons such as tasers, pepper spray, and crow bars have been seized.

If you see someone attempting to steal your car, please call 911. For your own safety, DO NOT engage the thief. Additionally, if you can track your vehicle once it has been stolen, DO NOT follow the vehicle. Instead, call 911 and advise the operator that you have a tracking device on the vehicle.

Vehicle owners are encouraged to consider the following prevention methods:

Park inside a garage if available (in Ottawa to date, no vehicles have been stolen from inside a garage);

(in Ottawa to date, no vehicles have been stolen from inside a garage); Block your vehicle in tightly in front of a second, less sought-after vehicle or a barricade;

in front of a second, less sought-after vehicle or a barricade; If you do not have a garage or second vehicle, one of the most reliable techniques is to install an after-market vehicle immobilizer and alarm ;

; Use a steering wheel lock (i.e. “Club”) to deter thieves (keep in mind they can cut the steering wheel to remove it); it works best when combined with a secondary anti-theft device that may not be as visible to the thief;

(i.e. “Club”) to deter thieves (keep in mind they can cut the steering wheel to remove it); it works best when combined with a secondary anti-theft device that may not be as visible to the thief; Install after-market tracking devices, GPS, or air tag trackers – many of these have the ability to “fence in your car” notifying the owner’s phone if the vehicle leaves the established perimeter;

– many of these have the ability to “fence in your car” notifying the owner’s phone if the vehicle leaves the established perimeter; If you use tracking devices, be mindful that the thief may be able to detect that the vehicle is being tracked. Ensure they are well hidden and not in an obvious location.

If you find a tracking device in your vehicle or receive a message on your phone that you are being tracked, please call police , as this is one means that thieves use to find a targeted vehicle. They typically return under the cover of darkness to steal it;

, as this is one means that thieves use to find a targeted vehicle. They typically return under the cover of darkness to steal it; Install an Engine Control Module (ECM) port-lock ;

; Install motion detection lights and exterior surveillance cameras at home to act as a deterrent;

at home to act as a deterrent; Keep in mind that thieves have returned to steal the replacement vehicle when a vehicle has been stolen, so remain vigilant;

When parking your vehicle at shopping malls or sporting events, for example, always lock your doors and activate any security features. Thieves scout these areas and will steal vehicles day or night.

Neighbourhood watch remains the best defense. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to police at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300. Call 911 to report a crime in progress. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website.

For more information on vehicle theft and prevention methods, visit the OPS website.