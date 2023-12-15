Stay safe this holiday season with crime prevention and safety tips from Ottawa Police

With the holidays coming up, the Ottawa Police Service is advising residents to be vigilant, safe and most importantly, exercise caution during this festive time of the year.

Drivers

The Ottawa Police launched its RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program in order to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road as well as to encourage others to celebrate responsibly.

If you plan on consuming substances such as alcohol or cannabis, make sure to plan your route home accordingly. Order a car service, plan for a designated driver, or use public transportation.

It is also important for drivers to exercise safety precautions due to the rising threat of car theft. We have seen car thefts in multiple neighborhoods across Ottawa. This trend is expected to increase during the holidays.

Vehicle owners can minimize the risk of having their cars stolen by:

Park inside a garage if available (there has been no reported car thefts in garages in Ottawa to date)

Locking all your doors and ensuring that all valuables are hidden when going out shopping.

Install after-market tracking devices, GPS or air tag trackers into your car.

Activate any security features your car has. Thieves scout these areas and will steal vehicles day or night.

If threatened by a car thief that is in possession of a weapon, DO NOT ENGAGE with the thief. Doing so may potentially place you in harm’s way. Immediately notify 911 and report to the police.

Before you get on the road to visit loved ones, ensure your car is winter-ready:

Make sure your tires are in good condition and have sufficient tread to navigate our winter roads.

Always adjust your driving to the changing weather conditions.

Keep an emergency kit in your car.

If your vehicle breaks down, get off to the side of the road if possible. If you are on a busy roadway, call 911. A broken down vehicle is a safety hazard to you and other drivers. A police communicator can assess the situation and determine how to respond.

When parking your vehicle to shop, lock your doors and ensure all valuables are out of sight.

Shoppers

Residents are also urged to be wary of fraudulent activities during the holiday season.

The Ottawa Police would like to remind residents of its Safe Trade designated parking spots designed to support safety when completing trades stemming from online marketplaces and websites or any other type of personal sales.

Safe Trade locations are:

466 Metcalfe Street (visitors’ parking lot behind 474 Elgin Street police station);

211 Huntmar Drive (Kanata police station); and

3343 St-Joseph Boulevard (Orleans police station).

Credit Card scams remain prevalent around the holidays as shoppers are quickly rushing to pay for items online or in person and may overlook clues for phishing scams or debit and credit card machines that have been tampered with. Always review your credit card statements. If you have fraudulent charges on your credit card, contact your credit card company or bank. They have processes in place to reverse the transaction on your account.

If you’re ordering online, avoid leaving packages unattended at your door. Install a doorbell camera, select the ‘signature required’ delivery option if possible, or have a neighbour pick it up for you.

In person, keep your purse, bag or wallet close to you and closed while you’re out shopping. People leave their carts unattended or turn their back for a moment, and thieves will use this quick opportunity to grab your wallet or phone.

Do not feel pressured to provide any personal information to others, in person, online or over the phone. If you suspect that you are in the process of being scammed, decline or delay your response and conduct additional research. There are resources such as the 211 helpline, a number in which residents can call to speak to a helper who can help figure out if you are in the process of being scammed.

Additionally, residents can also access the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website which provides up-to-date information on the latest scams and how to report them.

If you’ve been a victim of fraud, meaning you have lost money in a transaction, please report the incident to the Ottawa Police Service online or by calling our Police Reporting Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 7300.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.