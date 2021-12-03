Stay safe with a little help from your friends

SPONSORED CONTEST – Our friend Joseph Carbonetto, at Intenseffex Productions, wants everyone to remember how important it is to keep staying safe this holiday season.

Anyone who subscribes to our newsletter between NOW and December 19th will be eligible to win a fully loaded basket of PPE products generously donated by Intenseffex Productions in Stittsville.

If you are already a subscriber just send us an email from the address you signed up with CONTEST ENTRY in the subject line. Contest Entry By Email Here

One entry per email address. Winners name will be published.

The winner will be announced in our newsletter that goes out on December 20th at 7am.