Stephany Castilla bringing colourful joy to Stittsville Library

For the entire month of April, visitors to Stittsville’s Ottawa Public Library can view several colourful compositions by local painter Stephany Castilla. Stephany’s month-long solo presentation – Vintage in Bloom – features compositions inspired by her own collection of vintage items and florals.

Not only are the colourful pieces sure to draw eyes, but they will also be available for purchase, with 50% of proceeds going right back into the community through donations to the Stittsville Food Bank.

Stephany explains her choice to fundraise for the Stittsville Food Bank with this show: “I wanted to shed light on the needs of the Stittsville community by hosting a show in my own community. I have had several patrons ask to see my art in person, some of those patrons were from the Stittsville community. I wanted to also give my community the chance to see the works in person instead of just online.” Stephany’s goal is to raise $500 for the Stittsville Food Bank.

(A sampling of three of the 13 beautiful paintings to be at Stephany’s art exhibit on the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Library for the month of April.)

The 13 paintings that will be on display range in size from 6×6 to 12×12. Each painting is oil on birch board, with prices ranging from $100 to $300. Anyone interested in purchasing one of the stunning compositions can contact Stephany at stephany.o.castilla@gmail.com or visit her social media pages.

A talented oil painter, Stephany specializes in still life and landscapes, exploring the beauty of everyday objects and nature through colour and light. She is also a member of the Art Mad, a group of artists who gather at Stittsville Public Library for shared studio space one afternoon a week from September until June and display their art at the library.

Stephany recently undertook a personal challenge to herself to complete one unique oil painting a day for all of January, surpassing her fundraising goal and donating over $1,000 to the Ottawa Food Bank in the process.

Visit Stephany’s pages on Instagram and Facebook to see more of her works and watch her process.