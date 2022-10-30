(The cast and crew for the November 3-6, 2022 British pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk performed by The Lakeside Players at the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre. Photo: Submitted)

Looking for something fun and inexpensive for the whole family to enjoy this upcoming November? Luckily, The Lakeside Players has the perfect solution for you.

Coming November 3rd to the 6th, the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre in Britannia will be hosting the traditional British Pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

For the low price of $50, a family of four can treat themselves to a fun night with an impressive live theatre performance courtesy of numerous dedicated and hard-working kids and families, several of the background crew and cast live here in Stittsville.

You can see firsthand just what goes into the choreography for Jack and the Beanstalk:

https://www.facebook.com/harold.swaffield/videos/494801075514099?idorvanity=2257555887

The audience can expect plenty of entertainment with upbeat music, some tasty snacks from the concession stand, and a truly immersive experience. So immersive, in fact, that one lucky audience member will have a chance to make an appearance on stage!

The audience is also encouraged to take part in the action by cheering on the protagonists, booing the villains, singing along to the songs, and tapping their feet to the beat.

This show truly is a great opportunity to not only experience the coming together of the community, but also to those who have worked hard to make such a thing happen, especially in times like these.

When asked what she found to be the most rewarding part of helping to put together Jack and the Beanstalk, Caitlin Kealey admitted that watching everyone build their very own community was something she really appreciated.

“The kids are all becoming friends, while the adults (actors and parent volunteers) are all pulling together to support what is going to be an amazing show. Everyone is lending a hand and pitching in to make this a reality,” Caitlin gushed. “And after almost three years of living with a pandemic, it’s such a refreshing thing to take part in.”

A special thanks goes out to those who helped make this event possible, including Director Cathy Dowsett, Musical Director Gloria Jean Nagy, the Von Teichmann’s, the Smith’s, the Maxwell’s, the Clarke’s, the Fazal-Covers’, and the Wray’s.

And of course, many thanks goes out to cast members Harold Swaffield, Danica Coote, Ann Empey, Jack Walker, Vanessa Cook, River Dowsett, Christopher Swaffield, Jasmine Robers, Taiya Peckham, Tessa Curtis, and Alex Glas, who are sure to put on a great show this upcoming November.

For those who are interested, tickets can be purchased in advance online, via email, or by calling 613-667-2224. Tickets will also be available by cash or credit at the door.