Stittsville artist Ana Maria Rutenberg to host Art by Nena at Amberwood Gallery

Growing up in Mexico City, Ana Maria Rutenberg was raised with her four brothers as the youngest and only girl. From a young age Ana Maria liked to draw and paint and she went on to study art and design in Mexico, Italy and Germany where she was fortunate to acquire the international knowledge she shares through her art. She signs her artwork with a fond family nickname that returns to her childhood – Nena. In Spanish, Nena means ‘little baby girl’ and being the only girl and youngest in a family of five children, it is a fitting nickname.

For over 25 years, Ana Maria was a graphic designer working in both Mexico and Canada with her work being exhibited in Mexico and Germany. In fact, Ana Maria was recognized as one of the first ‘Women in Design’ by the Design Centre in Stuttgart, Germany. Her biography and work samples are part of the catalogue of the 1989 exhibition. She is also featured on the website of the “HfG” (Ulm School of Design) in Germany: www.frauen-hfg-ulm.de as one of the 26 women, who studied product design in this world-renowned design school.

(Ana Maria’s watercolour, entitled Sumac, will be available for purchase at her October Art Show taking place at the Amberwood Gallery.)

Since 1996, Ana Maria decided to fully dedicate her time for her passion of painting watercolours. To refresh her techniques and knowledge she enrolled in various courses taught by recognized Ottawa area teachers like Crystal Beshara, Nancy Myron and Heather Gallup. Acrylics and mixed media have entered her world expanding her artistic horizon.

Ana Maria tells Stittsville Central, “I love to explore mediums and ideas with a variety or art expressions from traditional and representational to free of expression and abstract”.

“As an artist, I always try to give a meaning to my paintings; the subject must talk to me. My radian watercolours and acrylic paintings, some with themes influenced by my Mexican heritage, show bright colours, exotic flowers and interesting subjects,” shared Ana Maria.

(Slippers in the Woods is a mixed media watercolour, acrylic and plaster piece that is available for purchase at Ana Maria’s October Art Show – Art by Nena.)

Ana Maria wants to share her love of art with the community and is hosting a solo art show at the Amberwood Gallery at 54 Springbrooke Drive in Stittsville that takes place every Thursday and Sunday in October from 1:00pm until 4:00pm.

The official opening for Ana Maria’s art show – Art by Nena – takes place on Thursday, October 13 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm. At her October show, one of her photographic works will be auctioned off with the proceeds being donated to a charity of the new owner’s choice, or one chosen by Ana Maria. Her artwork will also be available for purchase at the show.

(This photograph, that Ana Maria titled ‘Reds’, will be auctioned off during her Art Show with proceeds being donated to charity.)

A Canadian by choice, Ana Maria enjoys painting the magnificent Canadian landscape. Some of her paintings are in private collections in Mexico, Germany and Canada. Ana Maria is an award-winning artist, and her work has been selected in various juried shows. To discover more of Ana Maria’s art visit her Blog at www.artbynena.blogspot.com.

We are fortunate Ana Maria has made Stittsville her home and that residents can enjoy her talent at her first solo art show right here in our own backyard.