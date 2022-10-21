Stittsville artist Cecilia Troy exhibits her art at the Wall Candy Noir fine art exhibit October 22nd

If you are looking for something different to do on Saturday, October 22nd, look no further than the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park. The Wall Candy Noir upscale fine art exhibit is taking place. The art show opened with a sold-out Vernissage on Friday evening with Saturday being open for the general show from 10:00am – 4:00pm.

There are over 50 professional artists displaying their works from Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and areas in between. Each artist had to submit their artwork that was studied by a jury panel to be selected for the show.

Cecilia Troy was selected to exhibit her art at this prestigious show. You may recall that Cecilia also introduced the ‘Stittsville Free Little Art Gallery’ on Stittsville Main Street. Cecilia told Stittsville Central, “It was very encouraging to be accepted to participate in this Art Show alongside 50+ other talented artists”.

Cecilia’s pieces are created using mixed media – oil and cold wax. An unusual combination with a beautiful outcome.

Cecilia says of her work, “I would describe my art as Abstract Minimalist. My current collection is mixed media with oil and cold wax medium and paintings available will range from 6”x6” to 48”x60””.

Connect with the individual artists at the exhibit on Saturday. Tickets are available through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wall-candy-noir-fine-art-exhibit-tickets-379318360427.