Stittsville artist Stephany Castilla donating funds from her 31-day challenge creating and selling artwork

(Stittsville resident and artist Stephany Casilla is creating oil paintings daily in her studio for her 31-day challenge to support the Ottawa Foodbank from where she received help when needed. She is seen here working on her next creation. Photos: provided.)

Stephany Castilla has certainly had a busy start to 2023. The Stittsville artist has challenged herself to create one unique oil painting a day for 31 days in January. Stephany has done this 31-day challenge for the past three years now as a way to give back. Each year she chooses a new local charity to raise funds for. Previously, Stephany has fundraised for Art for Aid and Ottawa Paw Pantry.

This year, Stephany is raising money for the Ottawa Food Bank. Over the past 30+ years, she has had a successful career as a Graphic Designer and Artist. However, Stephany struggled before this success. The artist explains, “Early in my life I wasn’t as successful. As a teen living on my own, I had to rely on the Ottawa Food Bank. As a fine art student in High School, I had to choose between buying art supplies or eating. The Ottawa Food Bank helped get me through some tough times. Friends, family, and strangers right now might also be going through some tough times.”

(Stephany Castilla profiles her unique paintings with her flower in a vintage 7-Up bottle, as well as the Road to Round Lake.)

Inspired by florals and vintage objects this year, Stephany paints using oils to capture still-life compositions from her own collections of vintage items. Her January paintings range in size from 6×6 to 8×8 inches on cradled and flat birch board.

Stephany’s goal is to raise $1,000 for the Ottawa Food Bank. Each of her 31 oil paintings will be available for purchase, ranging in price from $80 to $200. Fifty percent of each sale will be donated. So far, Stephany has raised close to $500.

Find photos of Stephany’s art on her Instagram or Facebook pages, where she is documenting her 31 days of painting, showing her creations as well as her process.

(Stephany’s oil paintings are unique – Piggy on Books; Night Toast; and, Viva Magenta – certainly highlight her vintage themes and talent.)