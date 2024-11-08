Stittsville Business Association gears up for holiday season with Stittsville Spree

Get ready to shop local this holiday season with the Stittsville Spree. Organized by the Stittsville Business Association (SBA) and inspired by the Glebe Spree, the event takes place from November 15 to December 31 and incentivizes shoppers to support local businesses during the holiday season.

For every $100 spent at participating retailers, shoppers are eligible to enter a draw for a $1,000 grand prize shopping spree in Stittsville. In addition to the grand prize, more than $1,500 in gift cards will be given away throughout the season. Stittsville shoppers can randomly win a $100 gift card while shopping at the following businesses:

“It’s our first year hosting this event and I would love to drive business to our local shops this holiday season!” says SBA President Abbie Sizer McIntosh. “We have had tremendous feedback and I hope it will be a success, incentivizing others to explore all the gems Stittsville has to offer.”

To enter the draw, spend a total of $100 collectively (before taxes) at participating businesses and save your receipts, then drop off your receipts at select participating businesses or submit them online through the SBA website. Ballot boxes can be found at CocoMutts, Handfashioned Fine Craft, Kardish Food Health Centre, Re-Read Used Books, and Tommy Guns Original Barbershop.

Whether you’re buying gifts for loved ones, treating yourself, or stocking up for the holidays, each purchase brings you closer to winning the Grand Prize. Currently, more than twenty SBA member businesses are participating:

ALE Amberwood Lounge & Eatery / Amberwood Village Golf & Recreation

Brew Revolution

Brown’s Your Independent Grocer

Capital Services

CocoMutts

Embracing Empowerment Counselling Services

FitPix

Focus Forward Therapy Group (Stittsville location)

Green Leaf Bubble Tea

Handfashioned Fine Craft

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spas

The Infirmary

Kardish Health Food Centre

Legacy Small Engines

Maverick’s Donuts

Purely Natural

Re-Read Used Books

Ritual On Main

SE & Wellness

SiLK Web Solutions

Spa Olivia

Tailored Home Improvements

Tommy Guns Original Barbershop

Walkerworks Picture Framing *By appointment only

Check out the SBA website for more information on the Stittsville Spree. If you have a business and would like to participate in the Stittsville Spree, contact SBA President Abbie Sizer McIntosh.

In addition to the Stittsville Spree, the SBA calendar is packed for the coming months with special events as well as their regular After 5 Exchange and monthly Coffee Collab. Be sure to head over to Brew Revolution on November 16 for Battle of the Beers, where five local brews will compete for the title of Best Beer in Stittsville.

The SBA is also thrilled to announce their first Stittsville merch collection created in partnership with Main Stitch Designs and launching just in time for the holiday season. “Casual, comfy, and perfect for Stittsville fans, we hope you love it as much as we do!” says Abbie.