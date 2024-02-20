Stittsville Business Association looking to fill their slate at March AGM – sneak peak at what’s to come on Stittsville Main

In February 2018, the first Board of Directors were named to the Stittsville Business Association (SBA). Move forward seven years and it is time for the 2024 Annual General Meeting. A new slate of directors and members are being sought to fulfill the positions available at the SBA. The AGM will be taking place on March 19, 2024 at Napoli’s Cafe located in the Stittsville Shopping Centre.

Andrea Greenhous, the current President, will be moving to the Past-President position. We caught up to Andrea and she shared, “we are looking for new members overall, with the hope that existing members will be stepping up to fill the positions coming up for election.”

Participating on the board is a two-year commitment with approximately ten to fifteen hours per month.

“Recruiting volunteers has been a challenge, as business owners are managing their businesses in tough times. We realize that a board position is on a voluntary basis and emphasize that families and businesses come first,” added Andrea.

There are eight seats available on the board this year. Members are encouraged to participate in the election process. The nominations must be seconded by a member of the Association and must be received by 11:59 PM on Sunday, March 10th, 2024. The following positions are open for nomination:

● President

● Vice-President

● Secretary

● Treasurer

● Chair of Event Planning Committee

● Chair of Membership Experience Committee

● Chair of Community Relations Committee

● Chair of Membership Recruitment Committee

For 2024, agenda items and work would include the modernizing and updating of the SBA by-laws and the committee structures. The roles and responsibilities would also be identified and clarified for members who are Chairs or Committee members.

“We are looking for new energy, fresh ideas and perspectives, along with a variety of business genres, women and ethnicities,” stated Greenhous.

The SBA nomination form can be found at the following link: https://stittsvilleba.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-Nomination-Form.pdf.

Sneak Peak – With support and promotion of Stittsville businesses being the main ambition of the SBA, newly designed banners will be displayed on light posts along Stittsville Main Street. There were four exciting graphics from which businesses could choose. Each banner includes the business name and the Stittsville Business Association name and logo, along with Stittsville in capital letters. The designs depict the variety of businesses in Stittsville – dining, music, coffee shops, pet stores, (to name a few), along with support for shopping local and our history.

Andrea was happy to say, “the banners sold out in literally minutes.” There is no doubt that the SBA is very excited and look forward to the rollout of this exciting project for their members and the community at large.

(These four designs are the mock-ups of the banners that Stittsville residents can expect to see along Stittsville Main Street in the coming weeks.)

To discover more about the work of the Stittsville Business Association, visit the SBA website.