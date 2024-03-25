Stittsville Business Association’s 2024 annual general meeting recap

The Stittsville Business Association Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, March 19 at Napoli’s Café. The annual general meeting is a yearly gathering of the association members where leaders present an annual report including a summary of the work that has been accomplished, presentation of financial statements, and strategies and plans for the future. This year’s event was organized by the Stittsville Business Association’s Administrator, Sarah Lowe.

President, Andrea Greenhous thanked the outgoing executives for their leadership and hard work in contributing to the growth of the SBA. The outgoing executives include:

Mandy Faulkner, Faulkner Family Nutrition & Market at the Barn

Denise Lee, All Things Natural

Joanne Ironside, RBC

Jameel Lalji, Jameel Lalji Insurance & Financial Services Ltd.

Phil Sweetnam, PBC Sweetnam Holdings

Mandy Hambly, FitPix Photography

In her report, Andrea highlighted the success of several events in the past year, including the Biz & Breakfast event with our community police officer and our Winter Social at Brew Revolution. She discussed the plans for continuing to connect business owners and leaders in the community through networking, educational webinars and fun social events.

She also noted the accomplishments of the SBA’s marketing team under the leadership of the administrator, Sarah, who has significantly grown the reach, impact and results achieved to promote shop local and drive customers to member businesses. This team benefits from a partnership with Sacred Heart High School with volunteer students who learn while contributing to the success of the team.

Andrew Tricomi, who occupied the treasurer role in 2023, shared the financial report which showed a healthy balance sheet and financial position.

The meeting concluded with a memo from our incoming president, Abbie Sizer McIntosh. She detailed her vision to continue the incredible endeavours Andrea and the board have been working on over the past three years. Looking forward, Abbie will continue with many exciting campaigns, including the installation of new decorative banners along Main St. This was followed by the election of officers and directors. Congratulations to the new board members and thank you for volunteering to build a stronger business community in Stittsville.

The 2024 SBA Executive Leadership Team:

President: Abbie Sizer McIntosh, Bank of Montreal

Vice-president: Andrew Tricomi, Tricomi Financial

Treasurer: Fatih Aydin, Aydin Accounting & Tax

Secretary: Unfilled position

Directors:

Chair of Events: Saera Mackenize, Capital Services

Chair of Member Experience: Al Belanger, Tailored Home Improvements

Chair of Member Recruitment: Unfilled position

Chair of Community Relations: Unfilled position

If you possess leadership skills and a desire to make a positive impact in the business sector, we invite you to consider joining our board of directors. We have several vacant positions that we are looking to fill, including the Chair of the Community Relations Committee and the Chair of the Member Recruitment Committee. We are also looking to fill the secretary position on our board. If you are interested in any one of these positions, please reach out to our administrator, Sarah, for more information.

The meeting concluded with some brainstorming discussions and plans for the coming year, touching on how fellow businesses can support each other within the community.

The SBA is a volunteer organization and the voice of business in Stittsville. We are always seeking out passionate individuals to contribute to our endeavours in any capacity. We work together to promote our members, encourage residents to shop local, and build a supportive and connected community. We welcome all businesses to join and work with us to help local businesses thrive.