Stittsville Butter Tart Festival returns for second year

Butter tarts will be available to taste and for sale at Stittsville’s second annual Butter Tart Festival hosted by Stittsville Market at the Barn and their local partners on September 9th at Village Square Park. If you like them with or without raisins or with a firm or runny filling (elbow lickers), you’ll find your perfect butter tart at this Festival.

And it is not only butter tarts taking centre stage from 10:00am until 3:00pm. There will be local artisans, various vendors and live music will be playing throughout the day.

And, of course, there is the judging of the butter tarts with special guests performing the delicious task of tasting the entries. The tarts will be judged in three categories:

1. Best Overall

2. Best Traditional Butter Tarts (plain, pecan, walnut, or raisin)

3. Best Unique/Signature Butter Tarts (still a butter tart, but you’ve added a twist with one or more non-traditional ingredients)

The number of bakers has doubled this year with the number of butter tarts baked being quadrupled! But if this year is anything like last, you better get there early as the tarts sold out in record time.

The event takes place rain or shine at 6154 Abbott Street East. Public parking is available at the municipal parking lot on the west side of Stittsville Main Street just south of Abbott.