Stittsville Central celebrates ten years of keeping our community informed, interested, and engaged

While rain poured down outside, the lounge at Wildpine Residence was filled with joy as the community celebrated the tenth anniversary of Stittsville Central. Joining in the celebration were many members, family, and friends from the Stittsville community, local service clubs, business owners, as well as the staff and residents of Wildpine. The afternoon, filled with plenty of entertainment and refreshments, was enjoyed by everyone.

To kick off the celebration, the owners and leaders of Stittsville Central, Lesley and Russell, said a few words: “welcome and thank you to everyone here today and those not able to be at the celebration. We want to thank you for all of the support received over the years from the community, volunteers, service organizations and businesses. It is because of all of the support that we are able to continue sharing the stories of Stittsville.”

They then introduced Kanata Fencing Club athletes – Jeff Bosko (a gold and silver medalist at this year’s Provincial Championships), coach Jon Rennick (a multiple-time provincial medalist and past gold medalist at The Ontario Winter Games), and coach Bob Rennick (a two time medalist at the European Championships who has attended the World Championships multiple times).

Incredibly, Bob and Jeff are two of three fencers chosen for Team Canada to compete at October’s 2024 World Championships, to be held in Dubai. So let’s make sure to cheer them on when they compete in October!

The trio provided a fencing demonstration, with Jeff and Bob sparring while Jon acted as referee and announcer of the moves taking place. Attendees had a brief introduction to the equipment and clothing used in fencing, the various types of blades, the scoring procedure outline, and also experienced a few sparring matches.

Following the fencing demonstration, it was time for Kanata Theatre to take the floor. Kathleen Walsh, Director of Membership and Training, was on hand to assist with the set-up and lead the performers. Jane Pick, the Director of Patron Services, introduced the cast members of Kanata Theatre who also reside in Stittsville: Kayla Caughell, who played Bess; GianPaolo Lattanzio, who played Jack; Kiara Valya Côté, who played Agent Morgan; and Jenn Hennessy, who played Agent Daniels.

They captivated the audience with one of their 10-minute plays, Tipperary Blues (written by Claire Bosnich and directed by Kiara Côté). Much to the delight of the Wildpine residents, ‘It’s a Long Way to Tipperary’ was sung to end the play. The cast ended their performance with a few memorable ballads – with backup vocals provided by the audience.

The founder of Stittsville Central, Glen Gower, spoke about the beginning of the news site in 2014. Having seen a gap in a timely news source for Stittsville, Glen began Stittsville Central as a passion project to keep readers more informed, interested, and engaged in their community. Lesley and Russell took over Stittsville Central in 2018 following Glen’s successful campaign for councillor.

“Wow! How has it been a decade since we launched StittsvilleCentral.ca? I ran the site from 2014-2018 with a goal to connect the community by sharing stories about all of the interesting people, businesses, and places in Stittsville. Now at ten years and with over 4,800 posts later, Lesley and Russ and many volunteers continue to keep the community up-to-date. Thank you for keeping readers informed, interested, and engaged with what’s happening in Stittsville!” shared Glen.

Glen added, “there have been so many people over the years who have contributed their talents and ideas to StittsvilleCentral.ca, many behind the scenes. Thank you to everyone who has played a part in the site’s success!”

After speaking of Stittsville Central’s beginnings, Glen “donned his councillor hat” to present Lesley and Russell with a letter from Mayor Mark Sutcliffe congratulating them on ten years of Stittsville Central.

Councillor Gower then went on to present Phil Sweetnam with the Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year Award after Phil was unable to attend the Stittsville Volunteer Awards on May 30th. Phil, a long-time resident and businessman, is an integral resident of our community since his family moved to Stittsville and made their home on Hazeldean Road in 1969. Phil is President of PBC Sweetnam Holdings. His family had the foresight to bring to Stittsville the first family property management company, owning and renting houses in the Fringewood North mobile home community and Fringewood South residential community. He graduated from Queen’s University Engineering in 1965.

Councillor Gower was pleased to speak about Phil Sweetnam’s accomplishments. “Phil Sweetnam has served our community for well over 45 years in many capacities. Here are just some of the committees and boards he has and continues to contribute to: founding member of the Stittsville Business Association; member of the Goulbourn Township Historical Society for over 25 years years; a board member of the Stittsville United Church for 44 years; a long-standing board member with the Goulbourn Museum and past Treasurer for 9 years; former president of the Stittsville Village Association and currently a director with involvement for over 17 years; long-time member of the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society; director for the Federation of Citizens Association; founding member of the board of the Pinhey Point Foundation; director of the Canadian Clock museum in Deep River; past chair, vice-chair and volunteer with the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority; past director of WaterCan; past president and vice president of the West Carleton Airport Authority; and, the Engineer in Residence to promote math, science and technology at Sacred Heart High School.

“For the past decade Phil and his family have sponsored bursaries for students in financial need to attend university or college. Phil has been generous with his time and his expertise, contributing to so many organizations and initiatives in Stittsville. Please join me in congratulating Phil Sweetnam, the 2024 recipient of the Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year Award,” said Councillor Gower as he introduced Phil to the many family and friends in attendance.

Phil “thanked everyone for the award, to the nominator and the selection committee who volunteered their time for the Volunteer Awards presentations held in May.” Phil shared with the audience, with a chuckle, “had I known, or been forewarned, I would be receiving this award, I would have made alternative plans for being out-of-town at the time of the presentations. Thank you for this memorable afternoon.”

Beth Lewis and Helen Burke, on behalf of the Stittsville and District Lions Club, presented an appreciation award to Stittsville Central in recognition of ten years of hard work and dedication. “This award is a wonderful gesture beyond words and we thank the Lions Club very much for your support of Stittsville Central for so many years,” said Lesley.

After the presentations, guests mingled and enjoyed the food and refreshments generously provided by Wildpine Residence, as well as ice cream served up from the Holmespun Ice Cream cart and cakes kindly donated by Brown’s Your Independent Grocer.

The afternoon was a celebration that will be remembered for a very long time. We look forward to your continued support to bring the stories of Stittsville to our community for many more years.