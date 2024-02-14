Stittsville Central welcomes Sacred Heart High School co-op student

(Jack Bayley, a Grade 11 student at Sacred Heart High School began his Co-Op Program placement with Stittsville Central on February 12, 2024. Jack looks forward to bringing your stories to our community. Photo: Stittsville Central)

At Stittsville Central, we are proud to support students and youth from our community and are pleased to welcome to our team, Jack Bayley. Jack is in Grade 11, and enrolled in the French Immersion Program and the Co-Op Program at Sacred Heart High School (SHHS). The high school offers a Co-Op Program to students in grades 11 and 12, providing opportunities for youth to learn skills and experience to assist them in the choice of their further education or careers. This is Stittsville Central’s second year to be invited to participate in the SHHS Co-Op Program.

Jack was born and raised in Stittsville, during the winter, Jack plays on a local hockey team and summer finds him at baseball diamonds, both playing and umpiring. He didn’t want to miss an opportunity to pursue his interests in journalism, sports and his community and chose Stittsville Central for his co-op placement. After meeting with Jack, we knew that he would be a welcome addition to our team.

Jack plays minor hockey with the SMHA Rams on the U18 B4 team. Playing hockey is a favoured winter sport, but Jack’s passion is everything baseball. Jack started playing baseball at age 3 and played competitive baseball for over five years. He currently plays for the U-18 AA Kanata Cubs and is looking forward to the season opening.

Since 2021, Jack has been a Kanata Baseball Association umpire, where he officiates baseball games, has learned to engage with both coaches and parents, and mastered the importance of time management. In 2023, Jack began working at the Sluggerz Batting Cage where he is a part-time cage attendant, as well as teaching the fundamentals of baseball to children under the age of 13.

Jack is also an entrepreneur and one venture he bagan is his snow shoveling business. However, he had even bigger sights and in 2020, with COVID setting in, Jack felt that there was a need for sports stories to be shared on a digital platform.

With that need in mind, Jack created his well-listened to podcast – The Blue Line. In his podcasts, Jack has interviewed and spoken with many celebrity sports figures and broadcasters, from Gene Principe of Sportsnet and fellow podcaster Ross Levitan of Locked on Senators. Jack has also interviewed that King of Cheer, Cameron Hughes. If you want to listen in or catch-up on past podcasts on The Blue Line, visit this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-blue-line-report/id1519106904.

We are pleased to have Jack as part of our team and when you see Jack in the community, please say hi and share any of your stories or ideas. Jack will enjoy writing about and sharing your community story.

Students enrolled in the Co-Op Program at Sacred Heart High School spend the last five months of their school year in a work placement in their community. These co-op opportunities, in all chosen placements, allow students to commit their time, prepare for the next stage in their life and enable each to hone their skills while gaining relevant work experience.