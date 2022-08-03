Stittsville chosen as home for newest indoor entertainment venue – MaxxGames

On Saturday, August 6th, a new entertainment venue opens in Stittsville at the Ottawa MegaDome. MaxxGames is coming to Stittsville! LaserMaxx Ottawa’s founder and CEO, Philip Aldis, has partnered with Matt Rakowski and Nick Catizzone to bring laser tag and more to the west end of the city.

We caught up with Nick Catizzone, the Vice-President of Sales and he told Stittsville Central, “Matt, Phil and I have been working on the concept for almost 10 months.” The entire team has been busy preparing for the opening weekend this Saturday at 5315 Abbott Street, East, beside Paul Desmarais French Catholic High School.

Nick continued, “During the later stages of the pandemic, we identified a significant need for mixing physical activity (socially distanced at the time), social stimulation and insane fun for kids and families in Ottawa. Our goal was to give residents something new, something different and something exciting for people of all ages. We think it’s the perfect way to celebrate a Birthday Party, host a Corporate Event, engage in Team Building or simply bring family and friends out for a few hours of fun at night during the week or during the day on the weekend”.

MaxxGames Ottawa features a variety of activities and promises to deliver action-packed fun to local residents and tourists. Players will experience Canada’s biggest inflatable amusement rides and obstacle course, skill-based games, a massive inflatable bunker field, and the latest state-of-the-art Mantiz laser tag experience.

Why was Stittsville chosen for this new adventure and location? “We decided on Stittsville as a location as we found there was an aspect of “fun” missing from the city’s west end. It’s not always easy to find something to do with the family in Stittsville and surrounding areas. We all currently reside in the west end and couldn’t think of a better location to open and operate from. We are very excited to be part of the Stittsville community,” Nick expressed enthusiastically.

“COVID-19 has forced so many changes, and such hardship for so many people,” shared Philip Aldis, Founder and CEO of LaserMaxx Canada and co-founder of MaxxGames. “After getting LaserMaxx Ottawa up and running, I wanted to bring a whole new entertainment experience to the people of Ottawa, featuring massive inflatable rides and the all-new Mantiz Laser Tag, another laser tag product that complements our venue in the East End of the city.”

With the school year quickly approaching and other sports teams using the MegaDome, we asked how MaxxGames will work around this. Nick explained, “MaxxGames will remain open all year round. Hours of operation will vary during the winter months as sports teams do rent part of the Dome during those months. That said, we are working on firming up availability for November through May and will be hosting larger events during holidays like Halloween, Christmas, New Years, Spring Break, etc. Our website will provide up-to-date availability and event schedules.

On August 26, MaxxGames is holding a Family Fun Night that is all-inclusive for one ticket price. Book your ticket to have an evening fun and try out the many activities that MaxxGames offers at this link.

MaxxGames will open 24/7 for groups of 10 or more by appointment only. Reservations can be booked online or by calling 613-663-3001. The venue is open Monday-Wednesday by appointment only; Thursday-Friday from 6:00pm-10:00pm; Saturdays from 12:00-5:00pm; and Sundays from 12:00-4:00pm. For more information, visit us at: https://maxxgames.ca/.

