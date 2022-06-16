Dance under the stars to live music at the Stittsville community dance for all ages

(The Rockphiles will be playing live on June 18, 2022 for the community family dance at the Stittsville United Church. Photo: Stockphiles)

It’s no doubt that times have been hard for many of us these last few months, and the Stittsville United Church has been working hard to put together an event to ease people’s minds.

In order to lighten spirits and give people of all ages the chance to let loose and enjoy a fun night out, the church will be hosting a Community Dance this Saturday, June 18th, 2022.

The dance will begin at 6:00p.m, where families are invited to participate in fun activities together, enjoy some music from one of our favourite local bands, The Rockphiles, and dance the night away. The Rockphiles are well known for their classic covers of new and old hits from Mumford and Sons, the Doobies, the Eagles, Dire Straits, and the Stones, to the ‘Hip, Blue Rodeo, Springsteen, the Proclaimers, and the Beatles…and everything in between!

Admission is free for all, although donations are certainly welcome.

The church will be open for washroom access, and guests are free to come and go as needed.

Treat yourself to an exciting night dancing underneath the gorgeous lights with the people you love, and don’t forget to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and any other gear you may need during your well-deserved night out.