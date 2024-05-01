Stittsville District Lions Club accepting high school student scholarship applications

Lesley McKay

The Stittsville Lions Club continue their commitment to presenting scholarships to students graduating from high school and going on to attend university or college. Every year the Lions provide five $1,000 scholarships to local students. For students who are furthering their education, receiving a scholarship provides not only a financial boost, but allows the recipients to reach their personal goals.

Students from École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais, Frederick Banting Alternative High School, Sacred Heart High School and South Carleton High School are eligible to apply for a scholarship.

Applications can be completed in either English or French. The deadline for applying is Saturday, June 1, 2024. The scholarships will be presented at a Lions Club meeting. The application form can be found on the Stittsville District Lions Club’s website at www.stittsvillelions.com.

Completed application forms should be mailed to Stittsville District Lions Club, 4-1339 Stittsville Main Street, Stittsville, Ontario K2S 1C6.

Should you have any questions or require additional details contact the Stittsville Lions at: (613) 836-4964 or by email at: info@stittsvillelions.com.

