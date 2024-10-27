Stittsville District Lions Club news and upcoming events – volunteers needed for Village Square lights installation

On October 12th, the Stittsville District Lions Club held their inaugural Oktoberfest celebration. Sausages, sauerkraut and pretzels were enjoyed by the many who attended. Children had a special meal of hotdogs and chips. The Ottawa Rube Band kept the beat going with their oompah and polka tunes. The photo booth was a huge success. The Lions want to thank everyone who came out to enjoy the food, music and camaraderie.

On White Cane Day is on October 15th each year. This year, on October 19th Lions members could be found at Stittsville’s Farm Boy and at Brown’s Your Independent Grocer to increase the awareness of Vision loss and the significant impact on the lives of those who experience it. They were collecting donations to support the Lions Dog Guide Program. The Lions thank both Farm Boy and Brown’s YIG for sharing their space and to all of the public for the important donations received.

The Lions will also be installing the holiday lights at the Village Square Park on November 2nd and November 9th (if they aren’t all installed on the 2nd). It is a community project since 1996 bringing the holiday spirit to the Park and a way for the Club members to thank the Stittsville community for all that is done to support the Lions. They plan to decorate the trees in Village Square Park with hundreds of lights as they do every year (weather permitting). This year the Club is asking for assistance from the community to help during the day. If you have an extendable ladder, bring it along. They plan to start at 9:00am each day and will finish at 3:00pm. If you can give a hand all day, for an hour or two, on both or either of the days, please send an email to: info@stittsvillelions.com. The lights add plenty of holiday spirit to the park and driving down Main Street they are a delight for everyone to see during the long winter days. Take pleasure in knowing you helped to lift spirits.

During the month of October, the Lions are also hosting a Virtual Duck Race with proceeds supporting the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre. Adopt a Duck for 5 bucks and maybe win $500 or More!! This is a Virtual Event starting in November and going to the end of December or sooner dependent on sales. You can see the Virtual race progress tracked on the Stittsville District Lions Club, Facebook Page. Funds raised from this event go to the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre in Carp. Register and let the Lions know of your preferred Number(s) between 1 and 100 to start. All numbers/Ducks are $5.00 ea. Cash or e-transfer are accepted.To register visit: https://www.stittsvillelions.com/event-details-registration/virtual-duck-race.

Trivia Night Extravaganza! Join the Stittsville Lions for an evening of fun, laughter and friendly competition! November 16 ,2024 at the Stittsville Lions hall, 1339 Stittsville Main Street, 6:30 -10:00 pm. Gather your friends and test your knowledge on a range of topics! *** Prizes for the top teams *** Food and drinks available *** RSVP by registering on the Lions website….Stittsvillelions.com.

Each year the Stittsville Lions Club members hold an annual fundraiser with donations going to the local charities with many generous donations made throughout the years. This year, the Lions have chosen to support the Stittsville Food Bank and the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre in Carp. The annual fundraiser is the Lions’ largest and most important fundraiser throughout the year and they are extremely appreciative of the community support they have received.

If you want to discover more about the Stittsville Lions and how you can become involved, visit their website or send an email to: info@stittsvillelions.com.