Stittsville events keep everyone busy at this time of year

There is always something going on in Stittsville, especially at this time of the year. You can enjoy a varied mix of events during December and into the upcoming year. There are art displays, the Turcotte family’s Christmas Vacation fun; write a letter to Santa; knit or crotchet those winter items, and attend a TIFF movie. There is live music; trivia; the Mayor’s Christmas celebration; and don’t forget to donate to the OC Transpo/Stittsville Food Bank fundraiser at our local grocery stores December 9. To get you through the week, the talented art students at South Carleton are hosting an evening art show.

Events happening for the month of December:

It’s that time of year again and the Turcotte family of 18 Cypress Gardens in Stittsville will be lighting up the sky with this year’s edition of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 18 Cypress Gardens. It all takes place from Friday, December 1 – Sunday, December 31. This year’s display will be Bigger, Better and Brighter than back in 2020! The Turcottes will focus their fundraising activities on the Stittsville Food Bank and hope to raise a lot of money and food for the organization. You can use the on-site QR code to donate or bring along non-perishable food items.

Discover the photographs taken by Stittsville resident John Edkins during his newest photo exhibition at the Stittsville Public Library for the month of December. View the photos on the Art Space Wall during library open hours. You can view various local birds captured in their natural habitat with a variety of charming poses. His work is beautiful, so don’t miss this display.

TrinityStone Realty is holding a Letters To Santa event this year. Just outside their office door at 1300 Stittsville Main Street you will find a Santa North Pole mailbox for you to drop off your letter to Santa. While you are here, please come on into the office for your complimentary bag of reindeer food to take home for Christmas Eve! Letters can be dropped off anytime during business hours (10:00am – 3:00pm) until December 18, 2023.

Knit, Crochet and Craft Circle every Wednesday until December 27, from 6:30-8:00pm at the Stittsville Library. Bring your knitting, crochet, embroidery, felting, beading, and more. Share your expertise if you’re comfortable and learn about what other folks are working on (or just make friends and bond over your latest tv show obsession!). This is a drop-in program.

For the month of December and into January there are two art displays to view:

The Ottawa West Arts Association (www.owaa.ca) presents Gatherings from November 18, 2023 until January 19, 2024. Just in time for the holidays, the latest collection features a wide range of takes on the theme. View online or in person at the owaa gallery in the CARDELREC Complex, 1500 Shea Road, Stittsville. Open 7 days a week, 7:00am-8:00pm.

The artists of the Kanata Civic Art Gallery are pleased to announce their seasonal fine art show “Festive Smalls” from Wednesday, November 29 – Sunday, January 7. Over 80 artworks are on display, in a variety of mediums, featuring paintings, sculpture, mosaic, photography and textile art. This show is an excellent opportunity to get ready for the holidays. We are located at the John Mlacak Centre, 2500 Campeau Drive in Kanata. You can also have a peak of the show by viewing our slideshow at www.kanatagallery.ca. Please note our hours of operation: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. For more information please visit: www.kanatagallery.ca or email the Gallery at kanatacivicartgallery@gmail.com. We will be happy to follow up directly with you.

Friday, December 8

End your week with the live music of Chris Allaby at the Royal Oak Pub located at 6160 Hazeldean Road. Drop by to relax and indulge in dinner and a beverage. Chris will be on-stage between 7:00 and 11:00pm.

Saturday, December 9

It’s back! The OC Transpo/Loblaws Christmas Food Drive is back for its 39th year from 10:00am – 5:00pm! You can donate online or visit participating Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills or Your Independent Grocers to support the Ottawa Food Bank this holiday season. Brandon and Megan’s No Frills on Hazeldean Road and Brown’s Your Independent Grocer on Stittsville Main Street are participating again this year. For other locations visit: https://www.octranspo.com/en/news/article/the-oc-transpo-loblaw-food-drive/.

Brew Revolution is closed during the daytime hours for some private parties, but just in time for you live music fans, they are opening for 7:00pm. BrewRev will have live music with Afraid of Grace, an alternative rock band from Ottawa.

For some family fun, Mayor Sutcliffe is hosting his Mayor’s Christmas Celebration at Ottawa City Hall from 2:00 – 5:00pm. Lots of festive activities await you – a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their very own cabin; roast marshmallows over a campfire; enjoy delicious hot chocolate and Beaver Tails; and, live indoor entertainment. Admission to this sponsored event is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank and you can also indulge in delicious BeaverTails for only $2 with all proceeds going directly to those in need.

Monday, December 11

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville is showing one more Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) films at Landmark Cinemas in Kanata this evening – Driving Madeleine. You still have an opportunity to see an excellent film thanks to Laurysen Kitchens who sponsored the series. The price of a ticket for the remaining film is $15.00. To order your ticket, please contact Charles Mossman (charcz@yahoo.com) for 4:00 pm or Sandra Burt (sburt@uwaterloo.ca) for 7:00 pm. Driving Madeleine (French with English subtitles) – stars Line Renaud, (Madeleine) and Dany Boon (Charles), stepping out of his comic persona to portray a sensitive middle-aged taxi driver. Their lives have taken some strange twists and turns, and their journey across Paris forges a special bond between the two. In the end, Madeleine becomes Charles’ guide, “so that we wonder finally who’s driving whom.” (Guardian review) Watch for information soon on the Rotary Club’s winter film series beginning in February.

Wednesday, December 13

South Carleton High School – Join us for a display of artwork produced by the talented art students at SCHS. The Art Show will be open Wednesday, December 13 from 6:00-8:00pm. Refreshments will be served. All are invited! Join us for a display of artwork produced by the talented art students at SCHS. The Art Show will be held in the Library Learning Commons.