Stittsville Food Bank benefits from Christmas bazaar at Stittsville Villa

(On November 25th, Levante Stittsville Villa residents presented a donation from the proceeds of their November 16th Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale to the Stittsville Food Bank. In the photo: Andrea McIntyre, Recreation Manager of Stittsville Villa; residents who worked to organize the Christmas Bazaar; Sam and Theresa Qadri of the Stittsville Food Bank; and, Lisa Cowan, Executive Director of Stittsville Villa. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On November 16th, Levante Stittsville Retirement Villa held their annual Christmas bazaar and bake sale. In preparation for the day, residents were kept busy creating craft and sorting through donations received for the sale. The residents who assisted in organizing the day were Linda W, Donna M, Betty T, Betty H, Joan V, Mary Lou R, Lillian R, Joan C, Sue P, Theresa, Mim and Gerry.

One kind donor dropped off a large bag of costume jewellery weighing in a ten pounds. The ladies organizing the donations spent three solid days sorting the jewellery by necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets in preparation to be sold at the bazaar for $2.00 each. The ladies worked diligently during their day as there were hundreds of pieces – only taking time away from their sorting to enjoy lunch.

The residents and staff made wreaths; baked 40 dozen cranberry-lemon rolls; prepared 75 bags of a half-dozen cookies; made fudge (which when enjoyed at breakfast provided the energy they needed); and baked several fruit cakes. Residents such as Joan was busy knitting, Mary Lou donated two homemade quilts and Theresa (a new resident) “made many new friends”, she said.

The ladies all agreed that it was thanks to choosing to donate the bazaar proceeds to the Stittsville Food Bank that brought them all together for this community event.

(Theresa Qadri, along with volunteer Sam, of the Stittsville Food Bank answers questions about the food bank for the residents of the Stittsville Villa.)

On November 25th, Theresa Qadri, Chair of the Stittsville Food Bank (SFB), was invited to Stittsville Villa so the residents could present their donation. Theresa, along with a fellow SFB volunteer Sam, were pleased to hear the stories that the ladies shared preparing for the bazaar and to hear their questions to learn more about the food bank and its operations.

Theresa told the ladies, “that the SBF is an independent food bank and has been in Stittsville since 1992. Through the years they have helped homeless youth, international students, people who are waiting for work visas and many more.” She added, “we are not here to judge, we never say no. Many of those who have received help are now our volunteers. This year, our budget was raised to $500,000 – a dollar is a dollar! We spend it wisely. During the peak years of Covid, we received many donations from Brown’s Your Indpendent Grocer, Food Basics and Metro – they helped us get through a difficult time.”

With those words, the ladies all wore smiles as they were pleased they had chosen the Stittsville Food Bank for their proceeds. They then presented their cheque for $2,132.00 to Theresa and Sam knowing it would be helping others in the community over the Christmas season.