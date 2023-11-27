Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society members brave the weather for their 2023 AGM

(The Executive Board of the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society was elected on November 21st at their Annual General Meeting. L-R Front: Lee Boltwood, Judith Cox; L-R Back: Cheryl Dewar, Arlene Rowe, Brian Beattie, MaryLou O’Rourke, Penny Horeczy and Sue Pickard. Photos: SGHS)

It wasn’t the best night to be travelling on November 21st to the Annual General Meeting and Pot Luck Dinner of the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society (SGHS), but if you know gardeners, they work through any weather. The evening started with the pot luck dinner, where everyone brought along some delicious food options for the group to enjoy. The AGM went smoothly with the new Executive Board members being elected for 2024.

The new Executive Board members are:

President: Judith Cox

Vice-President: Penny Horeczy

Secretary-Treasurer: MaryLou O’Rourke

Membership: MaryLou O’Rourke and Judith Cox

Publicity: Brian Beattie

Webmaster: Cheryl Dewar

Coordinator of Lee Boltwood Park: Arlene Rowe

Member-at-Large: Sue Pickard

Member-at-Large: Lee Boltwood

Ex-Officio and Lifetime Member: Ian Frei

(Members of the SGHS enjoying their pot luck dinner over, what else, but gardening conversations.)

Members are always honoured for the work that they perform throughout the community during the year and this past year was no exception.

Garden Hero Award went to Glenda Rebelo

President’s Awards were given to: MaryLou O’Rourke, Penny Horeczy and Darlene Palsson

The next year promises to be full of informative speakers each month and some fun events. The annual photo contest is one that highlights the many talented photographers here in the community who capture the beauty in our area. The details of the contest will be coming soon, with contest winners announced at the February 2024 meeting.

As a volunteer organization, all members have an opportunity to participate in the management and direction of the Society and to participate in the special community projects sponsored by the Society. The Society celebrates Earth Day by participating in Spring Cleaning the Capital and their adopted sections along the Trans-Canada Trail and at the Village Square Park.

The SGHS members gather to share their interest and enthusiasm in all things gardening. Should you wish to become a member of this community organization that has been in Stittsville for more than 60 years, send an email to sghorticultural@gmail.com or find out more on their website. Membership is $15 per person or $25 per family.