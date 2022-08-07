Stittsville Kiwanis Club and community supporters hosting free movie night at Village Square Park

On the evening of August 12, the Stittsville Kiwanis and their community supporters, will fill Village Square Park with heart and humour as they host the movie Sing 2. A joyful attraction, Sing 2 will delight young audiences and even parents will get a kick out of the diverse music mix. Sing 2 stars: Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon; Reese Witherspoon as Rosita; Scarlett Johansson as Ash; Taron Egerton as Johnny; and, Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal. Bono appears in his first animated film as Clay Calloway, the world’s most reclusive rock star.

“The movie night is free, providing an evening of social gathering and fun for the community,” Glynn Kneebone, President of the Stittsville Kiwanis told Stittsville Central. “If those who come want to, they can donate an item or more of food for the Stittsville Food Bank. We will be running a concession stand including popcorn and candy floss, and Mavericks Stittsville will be selling their wonderful donuts.”

“Thanks to our community sponsors – Jameel Lalji of Jameel Insurance and Financial Services; Mavericks; Sean McCormick Mortgage Broker – Platinum Mortgages Ottawa Mortgage Architects; Warmstone Dentistry; and Wildpine Retirement Village – we are able to bring Sing 2 to the community for an evening of good family entertainment,” continued Kneebone.

“We will hopefully be able to continue movie night on an annual basis,” shared Kneebone.

The movie begins at 8:00pm on August 12 at the Village Square Park, corner of Abbott Street and Stittsville Main, so get there early to get a good spot. People are asked to bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray. Should it rain, the rain date is on August 13 at the same time and place.