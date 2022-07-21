Stittsville Legion and Stittsville Friendship Club unite to present 18 bursaries to local students

(The Stittsville Legion, Branch 618 and the Stittsville Friendship Club presented 18 bursaries on July 12, 2022 to local high school students. Back Row – L to R: Alyssa Latimer-D’Aoust, Maddie Derrick-Foley, Ryan Xu, Olivia Green, Cayden Horne; Front Row – L to R: Kaylie Forbes, Kathryn Basinger, Tegan Llewellyn, Sophie Green, Adam Basinger. Absent were: Hayley Argue, Andrew Currie Arana, Ryan Kernaghan, Cole Laframboise, Joshua Mannoly, Jade Moulton, Anthony Moulton, Jillian Shipley. Photo: Monique and Bill Vail, Stittsville Legion)

As they have done in past years, the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618 and the Stittsville Friendship Club came together to present bursaries to local high school students on the evening of July 12, 2022. The Legion presented 16 bursaries for a total of $16,000 and the Stittsville Friendship Club issued two $1,000 bursaries. Eighteen students will be able to apply this money to their further education thanks to the generosity of these two local organizations.

As part of the Legion’s commitment to youth, Veterans and their families, Legion branches grant bursaries through their Poppy Trust Fund to the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Veterans who need financial assistance to pursue a post-secondary education to further their educational goals. Following through on that commitment, the Stittsville Legion presented the 16 bursaries to assist local students in their post-secondary education – Hayley Argue, Adam Basinger, Kathryn Basinger, Andrew Currie Arana, Kaylie Forbes, Olivia Green, Sophie Green, Cayden Horne, Ryan Kernaghan, Cole Laframboise, Alyssa Latimer-D’Aoust, Tegan Llewellyn, Joshua Mannoly, Anthony Moulton, Jade Moulton, Jillian Shipley. For more information on bursaries and to apply, please visit the Stittsville Legion website at this link.

The Stittsville Friendship Club (SFC) was pleased to join the Legion in presenting 2 bursaries to local students – Madison Derrick-Foley and Ryan Xu. The SFC is a not for profit organization providing an avenue for seniors to enjoy a meaningful life and interaction with the Stittsville community. The Club achieves this through social activities for older adults while promoting community interaction and supporting community charities. The Stittsville Friendship Club celebrates 40 years in our community in 2022. You can contact the Friendship Club to find out more or to join by email at: https://www.stittsville-friendship-club.com/contact-us.

The Stittsville Legion and Stittsville Friendship Club members congratulate all of the 2022 Bursary recipients and extend best wishes in your future endeavours.