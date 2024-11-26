Stittsville Library celebrates 50 years with the Stittsville community

What a celebration at the Stittsville Library on November 23rd as the staff and volunteers celebrated 50 years. With hundreds of residents attending this milestone to celebrate with the library staff and volunteers who assist us every day, it was also a time to look back and reflect on past years. The memories of the past years could be found on story boards prepared by the library staff and volunteers. It was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to look back at the past and learn how our library came to be.

Guests who attended included Councillor Matt Luloff, Library Board Chair, and Sonia Bebbington, Chief Librarian and CEO of the Ottawa Public Library (Sonia also resides in Stittsville). Both said how important libraries are to the fabric of a community and wished every success for many more years. Former Mayor of Stittsville, Janet Stavinga was in attendance, along with Louise Beggs, a former Stittsville Councillor and who were instrumental in the expansion of the library in the 1990’s. Councillor Glen Gower also attended the celebration.

Joining the celebration were past and current volunteers and staff members. These former and current staff and volunteers have worked diligently throughout the years to bring books to the shelves, creating programs beneficial to the community, providing their knowledge and resourcefulness and being that friendly face that greets you upon arrival at the library.

The day included many exciting events for all ages. There were crafts for the children, face painting, games for all, with a birthday cake and beverages after the official speeches. The day ended with a thrilled crowd watching the Rock the Arts Puppet Show – Superhero Showdown – thanks to Sarah Argue and her team. Sarah is a Stittsville native and her puppet shows are well-known and enjoyed by many throughout the Ottawa and area.

(Carley LeBrun was happy to meet her puppet friend and Sarah Argue.)

We are fortunate to have the Stittsville Library and have to thank all those who have been involved in the development and growth that has taken place over the years. Our library opens up windows to the world and inspires us to explore and achieve, and significantly benefits the residents of Stittsville.

(Editor’s note: For those that may have missed it, earlier this month, I wrote an article covering the history of the library from the 1960’s until present. https://stittsvillecentral.ca/the-idea-sparked-in-the-1960s-the-stittsville-library-opened-its-doors-on-october-3-1973/)