Stittsville Library highlights two new services being offered for a limited time

The Stittsville Branch would like to highlight the following library services. For upcoming library programs, pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for your easy convenience.

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support:

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop-in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team on the dates listed below. No registration is required.

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Stittsville Branch Tax Clinics:

The Ottawa Public Library is partnering with Canada Revenue Agency to offer free tax preparation through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP). Do you need help with your tax return? If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, trained volunteers may be able to complete your tax return for you for free.

The Stittsville Branch will be hosting tax clinics in the small tutoring room for 5 sessions through March and April – clients will have a 45-minute slot where one tax return will be completed. For the volunteer to complete your income tax and benefit return for you, make sure you have your tax information slips, receipts, Social Insurance Number, and identification. This service is first come, first serve but registration is required.

There is a sign-up sheet at the information desk to save your spot – please visit the branch in-person to make an appointment.

Monday, March 4, 2024 – 1:00-4:00

Thursday March 7, 2024 – 1:00-4:00

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – 1:00-4:00

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – 1:00-4:00

Tuesday April 9, 2024 – 1:00-4:00

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!