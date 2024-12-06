Stittsville Library news and events for December 2024

The Stittsville Library is sharing information for their upcoming December programs to end 2024. There will be Toddlertime, Family Storytime, the English Conservation Group, the Stittsville Seniors Social, and two Piñata-making groups – one for adults and one for teens. There are also Holiday closures and reduced hours that you should be aware of and are noted below.

Holiday Closures for the Month of December

A friendly reminder that the Stittsville Branch and all library locations and library services will be closed on the following dates for the holiday season. For more information on hours of operation, please click here.

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 – Christmas Day

Thursday, December 26, 2024 – Boxing Day

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 – New Year’s Day

Please note, the following dates will have modified hours:

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 – Christmas Eve, 10:00 – 3:00pm

Tuesday, December 31, 2025 – New Years Eve, 10:00 – 3:00pm

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Friendly reminder, the current session of children’s programs at the Stittsville Branch will run until December 18, 2024 and will resume the week of January 14, 2025. Library programs for our next session will be posted shortly and mentioned in the next newsletter – look out for popular adult programs such as Paper Quilling and Crafternoon in the new year. Find details and stay in the loop by visiting our website and checking out our program listings for the branch.

Toddlertime Stay and Play – Thursday, December 12, 2024 – 10:30-11:30am

Stories, rhymes, and songs for children ages 19-35 months accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Join other children and their parent or caregiver after storytime for our Stay and Play program to meet new friends and play with some different toys.

Family Storytime / Contes en famille – Wednesday, December 18, 2024 – 10:30-11:00am

Please join us for stories, rhymes, and songs for children ages 0-6 years. Drop-in. Bilingual program. Rejoignez-nous pour des histoires, comptines et chansons pour les jeunes de 0 à 6 ans. Portes ouvertes. Programme bilingue.

English Conversation Group / Groupe de conversation en anglais – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Join our free English Conversation Croup to practice speaking in English in a relaxed and friendly environment. This program takes place every Wednesday. All levels are welcome to this drop-in program.

Stittsville Seniors’ Social – Thursday, December 19, 2024 – 2:00-4:00pm

Join us at the library for a delightful afternoon of camaraderie and creativity at our Senior Social Program. This program offers a welcoming environment where seniors can engage in board games, playing cards, and crafts, fostering both fun and friendship. This program will take place on the last Thursday of each month.

Piñata-Making Workshop / Atelier de fabrication de piñata (Billingual) – Monday, December 30, 2024 – 2:30-3:30pm

Learn how to make a reusable pull-string piñata that you can take home! Registration required. All ages. Family program. Using one library card, please only register for the children that are attending. To get a Library card, register online here: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/getacard

Piñata-Making Workshop for Teens / Atelier de fabrication de piñata pour ados (Billingual) – Monday, December 30, 2024 – 6:30-7:30pm

Learn how to make a reusable pull-string piñata that you can take home! Registration required. Ages 13-17. Using one library card, please only register for the teen that is attending. To get a Library card, register online here: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/getacard

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!