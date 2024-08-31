Stittsville Library news and events for September

(The Stittsville branch of the Ottawa Public Library has partnered with the Canadian Museum of History to bring their celebrated Canadian History Boxes to Stittsville. Stop by to check out the ISpy glass display that will host authentic and reproduced artifacts from Canada’s history. Photos: provided)

Stittsville Branch Closed for Labour Day

A friendly reminder that all library locations and library services will be closed for Labour Day – the Stittsville Branch will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2024. It will be open on Saturday, August 31, 2024 for full-day services. For more information on hours of operation, please click here.

End of Summer Reading Ballots

Throughout the summer, children have been engaging in weekly Storytimes and activities at the branch, all designed to foster a love of reading and learning. Each week, the Stittsville Branch has been drawing 20 names for Summer Reading Club prizes, and we’ll continue selecting winners until the end of the month. Children who have been tracking their reading using the calendar will find an additional ballot at the bottom of the page for a system-wide contest, where the grand prize is an annual magazine subscription.

For adults, don’t forget to bring your ballots from the Stories of Summer bingo cards. It’s not too late to pick up a BINGO card at any OPL branch and start discovering all that the library has to offer. Return your completed card to a branch between August 26 and September 30, to receive a small prize (while supplies last). Please note, clients must be 18+ years and have an active library card to claim a prize.

Sunday Hours Resume at Certain OPL Branches

OPL is a one-stop-shop for research, study, and leisure needs. The Library is ideal for revving up minds, exploring creativity, and pursuing new activities and ideas. OPL is there to inspire learning and growth and to support literacy throughout the community every step of the way. Full-day service on Sundays is back at ten branches and InfoService. The following OPL branches will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The first fall Sunday will be September 8, 2024.

History Box Display: Canadian History

OPL is also excited to announce that we are partnering with the Canadian Museum of History to incorporate into our Summer Reading Club several of their celebrated Canadian History Boxes. At the Stittsville Branch, check out the ISpy glass display that will host authentic and reproduced artifacts from Canada’s history. Designed for inquiry-based learning, the display will contain a diverse collection of artifacts re-created by artists to inspire interest into Canadian History.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch:

Daytime programs for children are back! There are drop-in programs for Babytime, Toddlertime during the week and more. For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer in branch or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support – Tuesday, September 3, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team.

This program runs every second Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 at the Stittsville Branch. Please click on “View Full Schedule” to see the list of upcoming Tuesdays. Any changes to the schedule will be reflected on this program listing.

Stittsville Creative Writing Group – Youth Program – Monday, September 16, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

The Stittsville Creative Writing Group – Youth Program (SCWG-YP) is an extension of the adult program with the goals of: fostering creativity and literacy in the next generation, inspiring future writers, and preserving the art of the written word.

Participants are youth 13-17 years of age, unless granted an exemption. SCWG-YP participants and members meet once a month, on the third Monday of the month from 6:30pm-8:00pm, for a series of lectures and writing exercises designed to achieve the group’s goals. The group is led by an adult member of the SCWG.

Family Storytime / Contes en famille – Wednesday, September 18, 2024 – 10:30-11:30am

Stories, rhymes, puppets and songs for children ages 0-6, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Bilingual program. Drop-in. Contes, comptines, marionnettes et chansons pour les enfants de 0 à 6 ans, accompagnés d’un parent ou d’un gardien. Programme bilingue.Portes ouvertes.

Stittsville Seniors’ Social – Thursday, September 26, 2024 – 2:00-4:00pm

Join us at the library for a delightful afternoon of camaraderie and creativity at our Senior Social Program. This program offers a welcoming environment where seniors can engage in board games, playing cards, and crafts, fostering both fun and friendship. This program will take place on the last Thursday of each month.

SCWG presents Welcome to Writing – Building a Mystery – Saturday, September 28, 2024 – 1:30-3:00pm

Have you ever considered writing a mystery? In this interactive workshop, we’ll explore the characteristics of various types of mysteries and how to add ingredients from other genres, like thrillers and crime. We’ll discuss practical techniques for presenting clues, building suspense, and making the reader play an active part in solving your puzzle. Whether you’re a seasoned writer or just starting out, this session will equip you with the tools to craft page-turning mysteries.

Dungeon & Dragons – Saturday, October 12, 2024 – 2:00-4:00pm

Curious about Dungeons and Dragons, or just learning how to play and need some practise? Give it a try with this one-session-long adventure for beginners and returning players! D&D is a popular fantasy role-playing game in which your characters explore, solve puzzles, and fight or outwit monsters. Learn the basic rules of this popular game as you undertake an adventure with fellow players. The adventure we will be playing will be announced soon. This program is for ages 12-16.

