Stittsville Library news and programs for October

In the early 1980’s, Bev Cutts, a well-known Stittsville artist started an Art Group in the community room of the Goulbourn Library. Bev says, “we then moved to a little house on Main Street and opened an art gallery. From there we opened a lovely art gallery with art classes on the top floor of the Stittsville Flea Market Building on Hazeldean Road. With the expansion of the library, we came full circle and moved back to our original room. Today our small group enjoys gathering together to paint.” You can view the Stittsville Art Groups work on the Art Space Wall at the library until the end of September.

Stittsville Branch Closed for Truth and Reconciliation Day

Each year, September 30th marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation that coincides with Orange T-Shirt Day. This day brings awareness to the painful legacy and impact of the residential school system.

The Stittsville Branch will be closed Monday, September 30, 2024. Please visit the Beaverbrook Branch for library services. OPL will open seven district branches on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Monday, September 30 from 10 am to 5 pm and invite members of the public to learn more about the history and lasting effects of Canada’s residential school system, and how each of us might help reconciliation.

For the week leading up to the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, there will be some passive activities available to do at the Stittsville Branch, while quantities last.

Placing Holds at the Stittsville Branch

The Ottawa Public Library has many impactful picture books, that share the stories of Residential school survivors in an age-appropriate way. If you would like to deepen or refresh your knowledge, OPL’s Collections Management Department has curated some book lists for further reading. Place holds on any of these titles and have them sent to the Stittsville Branch for pick up.

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation for Youth/Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation pour la jeunesse – Sept. 30, 2024 | Ottawa Public Library | BiblioCommons

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation/Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation – Sept. 30, 2024 | Ottawa Public Library | BiblioCommons

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Music and DVDs/Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation Musique et DVD – Sept 30 2024 | Ottawa Public Library | BiblioCommons

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Daytime programs for children are back! There are drop-in programs for Babytime, Toddlertime during the week and more. For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer in branch or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Stittsville Seniors’ Social – Thursday, September 26, 2024 – 2:00-4:00pm

Join us at the library for a delightful afternoon of camaraderie and creativity at our Senior Social Program. This program offers a welcoming environment where seniors can engage in board games, playing cards, and crafts, fostering both fun and friendship. This program will take place on the last Thursday of each month.

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support – Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team. This program runs every second Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 at the Stittsville Branch. Please click on “View Full Schedule” to see the list of upcoming Tuesdays. Any changes to the schedule will be reflected on this program listing.

Dungeons & Dragons – Saturday, October 12, 2024 – 2:00-4:00pm

Curious about Dungeons and Dragons, or just learning how to play and need some practise? Give it a try with this one-session-long adventure for beginners and returning players! D&D is a popular fantasy role-playing game in which your characters explore, solve puzzles, and fight or outwit monsters. Learn the basic rules of this popular game as you undertake an adventure with fellow players. The adventure we will be playing will be announced soon. This program is for ages 12-16.

Death Café – Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

Join Marlene Marrow from the Home Hospice Association for a group-directed discussion of death. This event doesn’t have any particular objectives or themes aside from increasing everyone’s awareness of death and exploring our relationships with death, dying and grief. As we grapple with what life looks like today, having a safe and non-judgmental space to talk about difficult subjects is so important and can have a significant impact both on how we live and how we die.

Pet Lovers Death Café – Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

Join Marlene Marrow from the Home Hospice Association for a group-directed discussion of pet loss. The Pet Lovers Death Café brings together the pet lover population so that the topic of pet death can be normalized and compassionately discussed through encouraging open discourse and examination. Talking about our experiences and feelings related to the illnes and loss of a beloved pet can also open the door to start the conversation about our own dying and death.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!