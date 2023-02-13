Stittsville Lions and area clubs hold monumental meeting of donations

(On February 8, 2023, the Stittsville Lions Club members were pleased to make a remarkable donation to the Stittsville Food Bank thanks to residents and businesses of Stittsville who gave generously. On hand to receive the donation are: Susan Tunnicliffe, Lions District Governor; Stittsville Food Bank volunteers -Tim Plunkett, Director; Theresa Qadri, Chair; Kathy Dennison, Director; Greg Ross, Inventory Manager; – and Beth Lewis, Stittsville Lion. Photos: Lion Tom Feltmate and Lion Brenda Lewis)

The February 8, 2023 meeting held at the Stittsville Lions hall was an evening of celebration and giving. There was a total of 27 Lions in attendance and an additional five participating virtually to hear the good news to be shared. Lions members Tom Feltmate from Kanata Hazeldean, Dale Greene and Barry Martin from Richmond, Jay McHugh from Carleton Place and Beth Lewis from Stittsville, along with the Lions District Governor Susan Tunnicliffe, were all taking part in the cheque presentation to the Carleton Place Hospital officials who would be receiving a donation towards to the new ER facilities at the hospital. Along with another generous donation to the Stittsville Food Bank that also took place.

Each year the Stittsville Lions Club members hold an annual fundraiser with donations going to the Stittsville Food Bank. 2022 was a difficult year in which to raise funds, but the Lions can always be counted on to make their donation happen. The Lions also walk along the route of the Parade of Lights collecting food and monetary donations for the Stittsville Food Bank.

This past year was no exception and the Lions were extremely pleased to be able to donate an incredible amount of $11,100.00, in addition to the food donations, to the Stittsville Food Bank thanks to the residents and businesses who generously donated to this worthwhile cause. The food collected at the parade was delivered the next day. “Families are suffering and finding it most difficult to make ends meet. Still, food has to be put on the table,” said Lion Beth Lewis.

Teresa Qadri, Chair of the Stittsville Food Bank stated, “The Stittsville Food Bank served over 15,000 residents in 2022 that included 4,971 children and 10,065 adults. We are serving the highest numbers ever with Christmas surpassing all other years when we prepared 467 hampers for Stittsville families. This donation will go far and we thank you.”

(The Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital received a donation of $32, 314 from local Lions Clubs for their new ER building. On hand for the presentation were: (l-r) Lion Tom Feltmate of Kanata Hazeldean Lions Club; Lion Beth Lewis, PDG Stittsville Lions; District Governor Lion Susan Tunnicliffe of the Gananaque Lions Club; Robyn Arseneau, Executive Director of the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation; Lion Dale Greene of the Richmond Lions Club; Barry Martin of the Richmond Lions Club; and, Lion Jay McHugh Carleton Place Lions.)

In January of 2022, Beth Lewis of the Stittsville Lions began an initiative to raise funds for the new Emergency Department to be constructed at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. Back in February 2022 when Beth shared this endeavour with us, she said, “many residents in the Stittsville and Richmond area use the facilities at the hospital, as do most in Carleton Place, so I felt it only fitting that we should assist them in their fundraising activities for their new ER, after all the hospital is old and was built in 1955. A goal of raising $12,500 by May would be matched by the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), but only if we have our application submitted by then”. Their first fundraiser was a bottle drive on February 19, 2022 and it all took off from there.

With phone calls placed to the Lions Clubs in Carleton Place, Kanata-Hazeldean, Richmond and Stittsville the project became a true work in progress due to the support from each Club. When the Clubs met with hospital staff, it was identified that two specialty hospital beds at a cost of $34,000 were needed. Another $4,000 would be required over and above their original donation goal.

Not only was this additional money achieved, but the Lions Clubs of Barrhaven, Merrickville and Almonte came on board to help with the funding needed. In May, 2022, the application was ready to go to LCIF and approved in August with a cheque for $16,700 being received from LCIF in October. The Clubs now had a proud donation of $32,314.00 in place. The ER beds are state of the art, with temperature gauges, adjustments for an individual’s weight to prevent bed sores and they will also provide safety and security for the patients. The beds are now being ordered and received with hope by Spring!

Present to receive this donation from the Lions Clubs on behalf of the hospital foundation were Robyn Arseneau, Executive Director of the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation and Allison Lunn, Donor Engagement and Communications Officer for the Foundation.

In an email the next day following the presentation, Allison wrote to the Lions, “I want to thank you for having Robyn and me join the meeting last night. I wanted to share that I am grateful for understanding more about the “whole” Lions Club/Lions Club International and the scope of what you all do. You are truly AWESOME individuals doing amazing things!! Thank you and congratulations!!!”

On October 28, 2022, the groundbreaking ceremony took place for the new Emergency Department of the hospital and construction began in November.

(Lion Bob Lewis, Lion Don Chilvers received their 45-years of Lions Service Awards from Susan Tunnicliffe and Robert Gregory on February 8, 2023.)

The evening also saw two members of the Stittsville Lions Club celebrated by receiving their 45-years of Lions Service Awards. Both Lion Bob Lewis and Lion John Chilvers have given their time generously to the many causes to which the Stittsville Lions contribute. The District Governor, Susan Tunnicliffe, and Stittsville Lions President, Robert Gregory, were honoured to present these awards.