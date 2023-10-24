Stittsville Lions Club – annual fundraisers and a call for volunteers

Since Village Square Park opened on September 7, 1996, the Stittsville District Lions Club have been placing lights on the trees in the park every holiday season since that time. It is a community project bringing the holiday spirit to the Park and a way for the Club members to thank the Stittsville community for all that is done to support the Lions.

October 28th and November 4th are important dates for the Lions members. They plan to decorate the trees in Village Square Park with hundreds of lights as they do every year. On October 28th they will be removing the lights from last year and on November 4th, they will be installing all new lights that were recently purchased. To reach those tall branches, help is also being provided by the Stittsville Home Hardware team who are again providing the Genie lift to assist. The focus will be the front trees facing Stittsville Main as well as the front trees facing Abbott Street. The Club is asking for assistance from the community to help during the day, planning to start at 9:00am each day. If you can give a hand all day, for an hour or two, on both or either of the days, please send an email to: info@stittsvillelions.com or just show up. Students are welcome as the time spent volunteering will count towards their volunteer hours. The lights add plenty of holiday spirit to the park and driving down Main Street they are a delight for everyone to see during the long winter days. Take pleasure in knowing you helped to lift the spirits of many.

It is also the time of year when the Stittsville Lions begin selling their calendars in support of Dog Guides. The proceeds assist in the training of dog guides. The dogs are specially trained to aid people with disabilities such as: hearing loss, seizures, autism, diabetes and vision loss. The Canine Vision program is open to Canadians (14 years or older), who are blind or visually impaired. Canine Visions Dogs are trained to safely navigate around obstacles, stairs and crowds along with finding doors, crosswalk buttons and using public transportation. The 2024 calendar has 12 months of future Dog Guide puppy photos to keep you smiling every month. The cost of $20.00 is a good investment to help someone receive a trained Dog Guide. Interested? Send an email to info@stittsvillelions.com to support the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guide Program and help to make someone’s life more accessible.

Also, the Annual Fundraising Campaign of the Stittsville District Lions Club is taking place to assist those who are less fortunate. “With the high cost of living affecting food prices, this year’s Annual Fundraising Campaign will support the Stittsville Food Bank,” said the Lions members in their fundraiser letter. If you would like to see a personalized sign with your name or business name displayed at Village Square Park, a donation of $100.00 or more will be appreciated by November 15th. The signage will be seen by everyone driving along Stittsville Main and attending the Parade of Lights. To make a donation you can:

email fundraising.stittsvillelions@gmail.com

call 613-836-4964 and leave a message for a Lions member to pick up your donation

by e-transfer to fundraising.stittsvillelions@gmail.com

by cheque to the Stittsville District Lions Club, 4-1339 Stittsville Main Street, Stittsville, ON, K2S 1C6

For all methods of donation, please request a receipt if required.

To learn more or get involved with the Stittsville Lions visit their website.