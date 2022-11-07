Stittsville Lions Club updates and events – helping hands needed for Village Square Park lights installation

(For Diabetes Awareness Month, the Stittsville Lions Club have adorned the arch at their parking lot entrance in blue lights – the global colour for diabetes awareness.)

November is Diabetes Awareness Month. An awareness not overlooked by the Stittsville Lions Club. The Club is supporting diabetes research with their annual fundraiser heading into the Christmas season –Case for a Cure – with all proceeds going to Diabetes Canada. The Club also supports Camp Banting raising additional money so children with diabetes can attend summer camp in a diabetes friendly environment.

For Diabetes Awareness Month, the Club has lit a tree in the Village Square Park in blue and added their signage for awareness. They have also wrapped the arch Lions Club arch at their hall on Main Street in blue lights.

November 19th the Lions will be hosting a Diabetes bottle drive and a ‘Tag’ day seeking donations and providing Diabetes information to the public.

November 12th and 19th are important dates for the Lions members. They plan to decorate the trees in Village Square Park with hundreds of lights as they do every year (weather permitting). This year the Club is asking for assistance from the community to help during the day. They plan to start at 11:00am each day. If you can give a hand all day, for an hour or two, on both or either of the days, please send an email to: info@stittsvillelions.com. The lights add plenty of holiday spirit to the park and driving down Main Street they are a delight for everyone to see during the long winter days. Take pleasure in knowing you helped to lift spirits.

The October bottle drive and garage sale for White Cane month was a great success and the Lions members thank everyone who contributed their empties and donated to their fundraiser. The Club especially thanks Kevin Frost, a Deaf/Blind three-time World Champion Canadian speed skater who resides in Ottawa and is a fellow Lion. Club members also accepted donations at the Stittsville Giant Tiger where people were generous. Here are a few photos that Lions member Beth Lewis shared from the events:

