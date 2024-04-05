Stittsville Lions holding their annual rain barrel sale to support Carleton Place Hospital

‘Water for prosperity and peace’ was the theme for World Water Day in March 2024. World Water Day has raised awareness of the worldwide need for fresh water since 1993. The Stittsville Lions Club thought it an appropriate day to build upon the theme locally. They have partnered with Rain Barrel Canada to launch their rain barrel fundraiser on March 25, 2024.

The fundraiser is in support of the Carleton Place Hospital’s new Emergency Unit. Many residents of Stittsville use the services at the hospital. The Lions wanted to show the support from our community by raising funds on the hospital’s behalf. The importance of saving waste water for gardening and other tasks would bring together the importance of World Water Day and the Club’s fundraiser.

Also available to order are:

leaf/mosquito filters

spigot and overflow hose

downspout diverter, stand and flexible downspout pipe

Rain barrels can be ordered between March 25 up to and including May 15, 2024. Rain Barrels Canada will be providing free delivery to the communities of Stittsville, Kanata, Carp and Richmond beginning the week of Friday, May 3, 2024.

To order a rain barrel and support Carleton Place Hospital visit the Stittsville Lion’s website at this link.