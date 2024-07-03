Stittsville Lions present student scholarships and a donation to Carleton Place Hospital

(On June 26th the Stittsville and District Lions Club held their annual scholarship presentations to local students who are attending university or college. l-r: Don Chilvers, President of the Stittsville Lions; students Haily Dolter; Grace Shaw; MacKenzie Benedict; Isaiah Anderson; and Lions Director, Jack Burke. Unable to attend was student Kathryn Abimbola. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On the evening of June 26th, the Stittsville and District Lions Club presented scholarships to five local students graduating from high school and will be attending college or university in the fall. Annually, the Lions provide $1,000 scholarships to local students. For students who are furthering their education, receiving a scholarship provides not only a financial boost, but allows the recipients to reach their personal goals.

This year, Halley Dolter of Frederick Banting Alternative High School; MacKenzie Benedict of South Carleton High School; Isaiah Anderson of Sacred Heart High School; Grace Shaw of Sacred Heart High School; and Kathryn Abimbola of l’École secondaire Paul-Desmarais were all recipients of the Lions Club scholarships. (Kathryn Abimbola was unable to attend the presentation due to a prior commitment. She is seen in a separate photo, above, with Lion Jack Burke provided by the Stittsville Lions.)

Each student told those in attendance their choice of university and the studies they will be pursuing. The Lions congratulated the five scholars and look forward to this year’s recipients returning when they have completed their education to share where their education has taken them.

(Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation representatives, Patrick Kenny and Jessica Quattrocchi, receive a $5,000 donation from Lions John Chilvers and Jack Burke.)

June 26th was also a special evening for the Stittsville Lions making an additional donation of $5,000 to the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation in support of the construction for their new Emergency Department Capital Campaign. On hand from Carleton Place Hospital to receive the donation were Jessica Quattrocchi, Finance and Impact Officer; and, Patrick Kenny, Vice-Chairman of the Foundation. The Stittsville District Lions Club have committed to $5000.00 per year for 5 years for a total of $25,000.00 for the new Emergency Unit.