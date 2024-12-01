Stittsville Main will be closed for the Parade of Lights

On Saturday, December 7th the Parade of Lights is taking place and will be starting at 6:00pm. The parade route follows Stittsville Main from Brown’s Your Independent Grocer to Carleton Cathcart Street. It is expected that Main Street will close to motorists between Neil Avenue and Carleton Cathcart Street at some point between 5:30 and 5:45pm on Saturday.

There will be a flotilla of lights on the approximately 50 floats as they travel along the parade route. The Stittsville District Lions Club will be collecting food and monetary donations for the Stittsville Food Bank along the route.

If you are watching the parade near a barricaded area, please listen to the volunteer(s) manning the barricade and wearing safety vests as they are responsible for keeping motorists and residents off of Main Street during the parade time.

After the parade, make sure to visit Village Square Park to see the lighting of the park, visit with Santa, and enjoy some musical entertainment, hot chocolate and cookies.

Enjoy the parade!