Stittsville on Patrol puts out a casting call for Season 3

(Annie Murphy plays a cameo role in Season 2 of Stittsville on Patrol. Stittsville on Patrol has posted a Casting Call for Stittsvillians to join our local crime buster, Simon Bauche, in his fight to capture Stitts-villains. Photos: Stittsville on Patrol)

After two record-breaking seasons bravely fighting Stitts-villains alone, neighbourhood watchman Simon Bauche is opening up his passenger door.

Looking for Love, Officially! Bell Fibe TV1’s single-camera, single-character comedy, Stittsville on Patrol has been renewed for Season 3 and puts itself out there by seeking a partner for Simon Bache. Ideally, someone who loves justice, hates Shawns.

(If he is not breaking into homes, for security purposes of course, Simon Bauche is investigating the only way he knows how – binoculars.)

The newly posted Casting Call for the scripted comedy series seeks a wide variety of brave souls who think they have what it takes to make the quiet Ottawa suburb of Stittsville the safest place in Canada in a ride along like no other.

The first two seasons of Stittsville on Patrol tackled the community’s underground crime scene, the cracked pavement epidemic, yellow lawns, MILF infestations, and alien sightings. The series premiered to the highest ratings in TV1 history, has inspired fan-art online, and has over 45 million views on GIPHY.com.

Season three will shoot in October, allowing just enough time for new unimaginable dangers to be imagined by series creator Christopher Redmond.

“Hitting season 3 is a big deal,” Redmond tells us at Stittsville Central. “In sports, we’d be reaching dynasty status. In TV, we’re reaching Dynasty status.” Redmond also maintains that looking for a co-star is not an attempt to push out series star Ben Milks. “We’re just opening up our marriage. What could go wrong?”

(On the set of Season 2 of Stittsville on Patrol. What has Simon stopped now besides the film crew?!)

Applicants are encouraged to provide fully-clothed self-tapes and headshots, along with a short description of why they hate Ottawa.

If you fit any of the following criteria and some others mentioned on the website – Stittsville on Patrol wants you:

AGE: 8 – 98 years old

HEIGHT: 2ft – 7ft

BUILD: Deceptively strong

EDUCATION: Street smart

ETHNICITY: Blue (Green also acceptable)

SEX: Never

Visit https://www.stittsvilleonpatrol.com/ride-along to reveal your quest to be a part of this hilarious, record-breaking, filmed in Stittsville, series.

(The production team gives Season 2 of Stittsville on Patrol a thumb’s up – and…that’s a wrap.)