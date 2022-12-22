Stittsville Public School students and staff pass on the spirit of giving to Stittsville Food Bank

(On December 20, 2022, Stittsville Public School students and staff were in high spirits with the return of their annual fundraiser ‘Holiday Treasures’ that would benefit the Stittsville Food Bank. Photos: Mathew Currah, Stittsville Public School)

On Tuesday, December 20th, the students and staff at Stittsville Public School were cheerful to be able to return to holding their annual Holiday Treasures fundraiser. For three years, they have had to put the fundraiser on hold due to the pandemic that had left a void in their fundraising activities benefitting the community of Stittsville.

Mathew Currah, a grade 5 teacher and one of the organizers, told Stittsville Central, “after a three year hiatus due to COVID, our annual event was back and better than ever!”

The students at the school have been busy collecting new and gently used items over the past few weeks – all to be sorted in time for the sale. Most donations come from the students’ parents for the second-hand sale that are resold to children so they can choose that perfect holiday gift for their parents and family members, or a ‘just because gift’. The gym was loaded with tables of hopeful gifts waiting to be chosen by the students as they sought out that special present.

This year, local business owner Bob Bent of Stittsville Home Hardware, generously came forward and donated $1,000 of brand new items for the fundraiser.

From December 12 to 16, Stittsville Public School also held a ‘Food Drive’ to benefit the Stittsville Food Bank. During this drive, 2,681 items of food were collected by the students to benefit those requiring food assistance in our community of Stittsville.

(The thermometer measuring the donations and a portion of the 2,681 food items donated to the students for the Stittsville Public School food drive held from December 12-16, 2022.)

Between the two fundraising events, the Stittsville Public School donated an awe-inspiring total of $3,572 to the Stittsville Food Bank along with the much-needed food items.

Mathew enthusiastically shared, “the spirit of giving is very much alive and well this year at SPS!”

The students, teachers and parents can celebrate the Christmas season knowing this school community is passing on the ‘spirit of giving’ at this special time of the year.