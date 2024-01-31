Stittsville quilter selected to judge at the 2024 North Country biennial quilt show

The North Country Quilting Guild has named Canadian Quilters Association certified judge Bonnie Rankin as a judge for the Guild’s 2024 biennial quilt show to be held May 31–June 2 in Clayton, New York. Bonnie has judged quilts and quilting challenges throughout Canada, judging show entries at events in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in addition to co-jurying a U.S. show at the New England Quilting Museum in Massachusetts.

In the process of judging quilts, judges look at both the design and workmanship of the quilt. “Quilts are judged in various categories, so if I was judging the landscape category I would be looking for good balance, depth, movement, appropriate colours as well as ensuring that the techniques used are well done, appropriate and that the overall piece hangs well,” explains Bonnie. Overall, the Stittsville resident enjoys encouraging quilters of all skillsets to take pride in their work. “I encourage everyone to enter a quilt in a show – if you were proud enough to make it, then be proud enough to show it to others.”

Coming from a family of quilters, Bonnie’s love for the art is no surprise. “Both my mother and father were award-winning quilters, as well as grandmothers and great grandmothers. I resisted for as long as I could, but I think it is in the blood,” she says. Bonnie has been quilting for over 30 years, with her personal expertise lying in applique and English paper piecing.

(Two quilts showing Bonnie Rankin’s creative talent when making her quilts.)

While Bonnie loves to quilt, she has also been very active in the administrative side of quilting: “I held many positions in various guilds and worked with the Canadian Quilters Association as the President. I discovered they had a Quilt Judge Certification Program and began the five-year journey to become a certified judge, which had been a long-term objective of mine. I can now judge at both local and national levels as well as participate in the jury process of quilts into shows, galleries, museums, etc.” Before retiring, Bonnie belonged to local guilds. Since retirement, she was able to give back to the quilting community, leading Bonnie to becoming involved with the Canadian Quilters Association on the national level. Additionally, the seasoned quilter gives presentations – both live and online – on common mistakes quilters make, how best to improve, and the future trends of quilting.

The overall togetherness remains Bonnie’s favourite thing about the world of quilting. “Quilting provides an opportunity to meet like minded individuals who love to share their expertise and their work. I have met people from around the world and am always in awe of the calibre of talent in this art.”

(Another two examples of quilts that Bonnie Rankin has created.)

The 2024 North Country Quilting Guild Show will fill Cerow Recreation Arena in Clayton, New York, with quilts of all sizes and styles, as well as numerous demonstrations, special exhibits, workshops, a small quilts silent auction, and vendors. This will be Bonnie’s first time working with the North Country Quilting Guild, where she looks forward to meeting everyone and having an opportunity to see their work.