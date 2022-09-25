Stittsville Rotary Club announces their fall international film series

Fall has arrived and the Stittsville Rotary Club are again holding their International Film Series for residents starting on September 26 and will continue until December 12 with 4:00pm and 7:00pm showings at Landmark Cinemas in Kanata. Collaborating with the film circuit of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the film committee of the Rotary Club have selected two films for the September and October screenings from the TIFF list. The November and December films will be announced in the next few weeks.

The September 26 screening will feature a British drama/comedy, The Phantom of the Open, starring Oscar winner Mark Rylance. The film, based on a true story, follows Maurice Flitcroft as he repeatedly enters the British Golf Open, and repeatedly loses with the worst scores ever recorded in professional golf history. This poignant and heart-warming story shows the power of optimism, the importance of family, and the joy in following one’s dreams.

On October 24 a French film will be shown (with English subtitles), Happening. This film is an adaptation of the novel by Annie Ernaux, and it follows the journey of a young girl, Annie, through the first trimester of her unwanted pregnancy in 1963, when abortion was illegal in France. This film provides a timely reflection on the issues arising in the wake of the overturning of the decision in the American court case, Roe vs Wade.

Film dates are September 26, October 24, November 28, and December 12, deal with mature subjects and are not suitable for children.

Film passes are available now at $60 for the four films. To purchase your pass, please contact Charles Mossman (charcz@yahoo.com) for 4:00pm passes, or Elke Harder (Elke@EFHarder.com) for 7:00pm passes.

The profits from the International Film Series support a variety of Rotary club projects and donations within our community and around the world. Some of the organizations that have received recent financial support from our club are Chrysalis House women’s shelter, Stittsville Food Bank, Richmond Food Bank, the Catholic Centre for Immigrants (in support of Afghanistan, Syrian, and now Ukrainian refugees), Canadian Women for Women of Afghanistan, and ShelterBox (a Rotary International affiliate that provides temporary housing for refugees, including those from Ukraine).