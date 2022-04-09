Stittsville Rotary international film series returns for 2022

For ten years, the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville has been bringing you nationally and internationally renowned films as one of over 100 organizations across Canada who are part of the Toronto International Film circuit (TIFF). For the past two years, the Rotary Club streamed the films online and this year, they are pleased to return to in-person viewing of the films at Landmark Cinemas Kanata for the big-screen experience.

The Rotary members have carefully selected four films to be shown through the months of May to August. The films are shown on the last Monday of each month at two different times – 4:00pm and again at 7:00pm for the convenience of those who want to attend. This film series will once again be sponsored by Stittsville’s Laurysen Kitchens Ltd.

To allow for social distancing, only 120 series tickets, or 60 percent of Landmark’s capacity, are being sold. Do note, that capacity could change due to any Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time of each showing.

The cost is $60 for the four films. Should you wish to attend the 4:00pm showing, please contact Charles Mossman at charcz@yahoo.com, and for the 7:00pm showing contact Elke Harder at Elke@EFHarder.com. Please use SRIFS in the subject line of your email.

The line-up of 3-star plus films, all with mature themes, includes three films that were submitted by their country for the 2022 Oscar for Best International Feature Film. The films being presented are:

The Worst Person in the World (May 30) – a Norwegian coming-of-age dramedy, with many unexpected twists, and superb acting. We watch the heroine Julie navigate the difficult waters of family, career paths, and love choices. The surprise ending contributes to this film’s many strengths.

Petite Maman (June 27) – set in France, and takes us on the journey of Marion, her mother, and her grandmother, in a hauntingly beautiful and moving tale. After the grandmother’s death, Marion and her mother travel to Marion’s childhood home, where mother and daughter and grandmother interact in a surreal world of the past, present and future.

Drive My Car (July 25) – a surprisingly captivating story of the middle-aged Tokyo director and actor Yusuke and his amazing red Saab. The Globe and Mail reviewer writes that “Drive My Car is best experienced in the darkened space of the theatre.” This film won best international film at the Academy Awards.

I’m Your Man (August 29) – a comedy/romance that explores the relationship between Alma, a German researcher, and Tom (possibly the star of the film!), a humanoid robot designed to be her perfect partner. Time magazine describes this film as “funny in such a gentle way that you may not realize how piercing it is” until you leave the theatre.

The profits from the International Film Series support a variety of Rotary club projects within our community and around the world. In the past, Rotary-funded projects have included: Chrysalis House women’s shelter; Stittsville Food Bank; Richmond Food Bank; the Catholic Centre for Immigrants (in support of Afghanistan, Syrian, and now Ukrainian refugees); Canadian Women for Women of Afghanistan; Water First (support for clean drinking water in aboriginal communities in Canada); and, ShelterBox (a Rotary International affiliate that provides temporary housing for refugees, including those from Ukraine).

For more information, please visit the club website, stittsvillerotary.com or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rotaryStitt.