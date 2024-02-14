(Alice Mendes of Stittsville is excited to have been chosen to be an National Arts Centre ambassador for the upcoming BIG BANG Festival on February 17 and 18 – an affordable weekend of a diverse range of festivities and music adventures for families.)

The National Arts Centre (NAC) is Canada’s home for the performing arts. Fostering creativity and diversity, the NAC nurtures artists’ development through the NAC Orchestra, Dance, English Theatre, French Theatre, Indigenous Theatre, and Popular Music and Variety.

This weekend, The NAC is set to come alive with vibrant energy during their annual BIG BANG Festival. This two-day celebration of creativity and music takes place on the 17th and 18th of February this year, lining up perfectly for Family Day weekend.

The BIG BANG Festival has attracted thousands of families with their incredible activities, affordable events, and immersive adventures since their debut in Ottawa in 2019.

From interactive sound installations and unique musical concerts to the return of the renowned singing plants, the festival promises a diverse range of festivities and music adventures that will keep the whole family engaged while staying budget-friendly.

Unlike most events, the BIG BANG Festival puts kids front and centre, which is why they have chosen ten outstanding young ambassadors from the Ottawa-Gatineau region to oversee the event as hosts, and to play a pivotal role in welcoming artists and guests.

For these kids, BIG BANG was more than just a festival. “I really wanted to be part of this team,” Alice Mendes, a young ambassador from Stittsville gushed. “My mom got an email from the NAC saying that there was a program for kids 10-14 years old to help at the BIG BANG Festival. When she told me about it, my eyes lit up.”

Over the last five weeks, these ambassadors, including Alice from Stittsville, have been working closely with Festival Curator Melanie Dumont to learn the ins and outs before the big weekend.

“I am looking forward mostly to interviewing some of the artists,” Alice confessed. “The BIG BANG Festival is built of music inspirations, and speaking to them and asking them questions can really inspire you.”

And Alice is exactly right. Visiting the BIG BANG Festival and getting to see the wide variety of talent is a great opportunity to not only be entertained, but inspired.

“I think everyone has their own taste,” says Alice, “but I, of course, highly recommend the BIG BANG Festival because it’s made for all ages and it’s a very family-friendly festival full of music!”

For more information on the BIG BANG Festival, you can visit the NAC website here.

For the full event schedule, click here.