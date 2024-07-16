Stittsville Villa residents enjoyed their afternoon garden party – rain or shine

(Tony True Music was the entertainment for the July 11 Garden Party at Stittsville Villa. The residents had a wonderful time celebrating summer.)

Summer is that time of year when people enjoy the fine weather, flowers in their gardens and the perfect time for a garden party. July 11th was no exception at Stittsville Villa even with unpredictable weather. The staff quickly rallied to move the party indoors. Being indoors didn’t stop the residents, family and friends from enjoying the terrific summer theme that the staff had planned for the afternoon of entertainment – lawn chairs and all!

The music performed by Tony True Music kept the residents laughing, clapping their hands and dancing the afternoon away. A beach scene of seashells was set-up along the food counter and each table had their own palm tree. Residents were served a nice selection of desserts including fresh fruit kebabs and pineapple punch.

After a few tunes were played and the crowd were enjoying themselves, Mim, a resident, started the dancing. She was quickly joined by a few of the other residents. It seems Mim is the life of the any party at Stittsville Villa! And, of course, she led the residents when YMCA was played.

The residents and friends enjoyed the lively afternoon and are looking forward to the next party on July 23 when a Mexican themed patio party will take place. If you wish to attend, call Stittsville Villa at 613-836-2216 or send an email for more information to info@stittsvillevilla.ca.