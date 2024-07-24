Stittsville Villa throws a Mexican fiesta

(These two young ladies were ready to party at the Stittsville Villa afternoon filled with all things Mexico on July 23rd. Photos: Provided by Stittsville Villa and Manor)

On July 23rd, Stittsville Villa staff brought the Mexico theme to their residents and the public at their Mexican Fiesta. They unleashed all of the fiesta fun to celebrate. There were Mexican treats, beverages and desserts. Unfortunately, due to circumstances, it had to be held indoors, but that didn’t stop the party atmosphere.

Entertainment was provided by Jumpin’ Johnny Leroux who serenaded the residents with Mexican-themed tunes and everything else in between. Jumpin’ Johnny enjoys playing for seniors and puts on a great show at every opportunity.

(Jumpin’ Johnny Leroux told stories and sang all the tunes to make the afternoon filled with fun.)

The fiesta was a memorable experience for everyone.

The Stittsville Villa and Manor is holding their next event on July 31st with a ‘Movie Under the Stars’ on July 31 starting at 7:00pm. If you wish to attend, please RSVP at 613-836-2216.