Stittsville’s Canada Day 2022 promises to be one huge family party

Live, local entertainment, a teeming Family Fun Zone, and spectacular fireworks will be the three main pillars behind 2022’s Canada Day in Stittsville after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. This year promises to be a celebration with something for everyone to make-up for the lost time thanks to the Stittsville Village Association (SVA).

The annual July 1st party is hosted by the SVA, a group of volunteers working to preserve and promote Stittsville’s village character and diversity through advocacy and social events.

In past years, there have as many as 8,000 people attending the festivities which begin with an opening ceremony with Mayor Jim Watson and Councillor Glen Gower at 1:00pm and being led by Stittsville’s bagpiper, Jordan McConnell; Sophie Pierce who sings at the Ottawa Senators games will sing the National Anthem; and, birthday cupcakes. The day will end around 10:00pm after the fireworks. It all takes place on the grounds of Sacred Heart High School and will end with the fireworks on the soccer field by CardelRec Complex-Goulbourn.

Joseph Carbonetto, President of the SVA and one of the organizers told Stittsville Central, “It’s been two years since our last Canada Day celebration and people are glad to be back. This Canada Day will give all a sense of togetherness and community that has been missed.”

“It has been so challenging for businesses the past two years, for the people of Stittsville, the loss, but everything is getting better. The SVA is so pleased to be able to re-introduce this special day and bring people together again,” Joseph stated. “Thanks to all of the local businesses, service organizations and residents who joined together to bring this day to the people – I can’t thank you enough,” Joseph ended.

You can walk, ride your bike or drive (parking is available at CardelRec and Holy Spirit Parish) to enjoy a fun-filled day with live entertainment on the Cavanagh stage; bouncy castles and a zip line; dress-up in period costume and have your photo taken with the Goulbourn Museum; check out the reptiles and watch the show from Little Ray’s; get your face painted; take a horse and trolley ride thanks to Gary Scharf at Hollybrook Farms; visit the Rock Out 4 Jack water station; or, visit the food trucks (Crave Tacos, Maverick’s Donuts, Jo-Jo’s Pizza and Creameria), sit back and enjoy the delicious food they have to offer.

1:00 pm — Opening Ceremony, greetings from SVA President Joseph Carbonetto, Mayor Jim Watson and Councillor Glen Gower.

1:20 pm — Canada Birthday Cupcakes

1:00-5:00 pm — Goulbourn Museum Photo Booth

1:00-4:00 pm — Horse and Wagon Rides

1:45 PM — MPP Goldie Ghamari

1:00-8:00 pm — Inflatables and Games, Crave Tacos, Maverick’s Donuts, Jo-Jo’s Pizza and Jo-Jo’s Creameria, Rock Out For Jack, Water Station and Fundraiser

1:00-9:45 pm — Live Stage: Schedule- Band Line-up Canada Day

2:00-5:00 pm — Meet a Princess, Princess Parties

2:30-5:30 pm — Olivia Carey – Aerial Performances (Mini Lessons for Kids)

2:45 pm — Greetings from MP Pierre Poilievre

3:00-7:00 pm — Face Painting and Honeydrop Body Art

3:00-6:00 pm — Ray’s Reptiles (2 shows)

8:30 pm — Glow Stick Giveaway

9:45- 10:10pm — Fireworks

“We want to thank everyone who has helped us out to make this day a success – Mario Florent at Stittsville Glass and Sign for designing our sponsorship banner; ISI Live for their provision of drone footage and stage camera; Russell Mason with facilities and logistics; our volunteer firefighters at Stittsville Fire Station #81; Brent Hopkins, Principal at Sacred Heart High School; the Canada Day cupcake squad – Jan and Shannon; Stittsville Village Association alumni Jan Mattingly; Goulbourn Museum; the Stittsville Muslim Association; Sophie Pierce for her singing and Jordan McConnell our bagpiper. And those who we may have forgotten, you are never thanked enough,” emphasized Joseph.

(The Canada Day sponsors and supporters for 2022. Banner created by Mario Florent at Stittsville Glass and Sign.)

The majority of funding for Canada Day comes from local businesses, with the remaining portion covered by grants from Canadian Heritage and the City of Ottawa, and a also donation from Councillor Glen Gower.